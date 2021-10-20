DCI arrests 6 suspects in syndicate behind printing of fake government documents

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct, 20 – Six suspects believed to be part of a syndicate involved in the printing of fake government documents have been arrested in Eastleigh, Nairobi County.

The suspects were nabbed by sleuths drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation’s Transnational Organized Crime Unit with the support of cybercrime detectives on Tuesday following a raid at an establishment on 1st Avenue, 3rd Street, where national identification cards, refugee registration documents, academic certificates and other documents were being processed illegally.

“Acting on information received via our FichuakwaDCI hotline, detectives from the Transnational Organized Crime Unit backed up by Cybercrime sleuths stormed the office and recovered a bunch of fake documents that had been illegally processed,” said the DCI

The DCI stated that their detectives also recovered computers used for the development of the fake papers.

The agency stated that their investigations had also revealed the suspects were behind the entry of illegal immigrants in the country.

“Detectives have established that the syndicate is also involved in aiding the entry of aliens into the country, through processing of fake credentials for them,” the agency tweeted on Wednesday.

The DCI further said the suspects were being interrogated by detectives at the DCI headquarters, before being arraigned in court on Thursday.

The agency warned Kenyans against being involved in the illegal processing and creation of documents.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations cautions Kenyan’s engaged in this kind of trade that their actions pose a very serious threat to the public safety and security of their fellow Kenyans. Developing fake papers for unknown people whose intentions are unclear is not only illegal but immoral,” the agency said.

The agency appealed to Kenyans to support security agencies by offering intelligence on suspected criminal activities.