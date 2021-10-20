Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The suspects were nabbed by sleuths drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation's Transnational Organized Crime Unit with the support of cybercrime detectives on Tuesday/DCI

crime

DCI arrests 6 suspects in syndicate behind printing of fake government documents

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct, 20 – Six suspects believed to be part of a syndicate involved in the printing of fake government documents have been arrested in Eastleigh, Nairobi County.

The suspects were nabbed by sleuths drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation’s Transnational Organized Crime Unit with the support of cybercrime detectives on Tuesday following a raid at an establishment on 1st Avenue, 3rd Street, where national identification cards, refugee registration documents, academic certificates and other documents were being processed illegally.

“Acting on information received via our FichuakwaDCI hotline, detectives from the Transnational Organized Crime Unit backed up by Cybercrime sleuths stormed the office and recovered a bunch of fake documents that had been illegally processed,” said the DCI

The DCI stated that their detectives also recovered computers used for the development of the fake papers.

The agency stated that their investigations had also revealed the suspects were behind the entry of illegal immigrants in the country.

“Detectives have established that the syndicate is also involved in aiding the entry of aliens into the country, through processing of fake credentials for them,” the agency tweeted on Wednesday.

The DCI further said the suspects were being interrogated by detectives at the DCI headquarters, before being arraigned in court on Thursday.

The agency warned Kenyans against being involved in the illegal processing and creation of documents.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations cautions Kenyan’s engaged in this kind of trade that their actions pose a very serious threat to the public safety and security of their fellow Kenyans. Developing fake papers for unknown people whose intentions are unclear is not only illegal but immoral,” the agency said.

The agency appealed to Kenyans to support security agencies by offering intelligence on suspected criminal activities.

 

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

crime

DCI probe suspected homicide in Nyeri after German national died following a domestic brawl

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 19 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are investigating the death of a 75-year-old German national who is...

1 day ago

Top stories

Fake Safaricom engineer arrested by DCI in Murang’a

NAIROBI, Kenya. Oct 17- A man impersonating a Safaricom Engineer has been arrested in Murang’a. The suspect identified by police as Lenny Ng’ang’a was...

3 days ago

crime

Anti-narcotics police seize drugs concealed in earrings, kitenge dresses at JKIA

NAIROBI, Kenya  Oct 14 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ (DCI) Anti-Narcotics Unit detectives on Wednesday seized narcotics concealed in two shipments at the...

6 days ago

County News

2 killed in Busia and Nairobi for demanding memory cards

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 9 – Two families are mourning the loss of their loved ones, after their kin were killed in two separate incidents in...

October 9, 2021

County News

Siaya man kills neighbour for telling him he’s not good in bed

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – A man was killed in Siaya County on Wednesday for mocking his neighbour that he was not good in...

October 7, 2021

crime

Police pursue robbers that held a Nakuru family hostage, forcing cash transfer

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – Sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are pursuing a six-man gang that held a family hostage during...

October 7, 2021

crime

Prisoner shot dead in Vihiga during botched escape

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – A 26-year-old prisoner from Vihiga County was on Monday shot dead after he attempted to escape from police custody. According...

October 6, 2021

County News

Kilgoris couple arrested as man fatally hits daughter after missing his wife

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 28 – Sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are holding two parents following the death of their daughter who...

September 28, 2021