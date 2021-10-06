CS Kobia says digitization of govt services not optional

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6-Public Service Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia says digitization of government services is paramount to facilitate the smooth flow of delivery.

Citing the global coronavirus pandemic that has introduced restrictions in physical meetings and engagements, Kobia said it is time services are digitized for convenience.

Speaking during the signing of the 18th Performance Contract Cycle, Kobia called on all state departments to leverage on modern technology in order to offer uninterrupted services

“So, we need to ask ourselves few questions on how can we put all our Public Services in a digital form? Very soon people will stop going to Huduma Center because they want to access services from their laptops and phones,” Kobia said.

She further called on the recently reconstituted government departments to harmoniously work together and consult for decision-making purposes

“Let us have an effective coordination framework and request for consultation for decision making. That also includes interpersonal relationships because when you are consulted and you agree on something and the direction to move to, you will deliver better results,” she said.

During the ceremony, Kobia welcomed the new departments to her Ministry among them that of Social Protection led by Principal Secretary Nelson Marwa and Micah Powon for the Development of the Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALS) among others.

Last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta reconstituted the Ministry of Public Service and transferred the State Department for ASALs from the Devolution Ministry to the Ministry of Public Service and Gender, which is headed by CS Kobia.

The State Department for Social Protection, Pensions and Senior Citizens was also transferred from the Labour Ministry to Kobia’s Ministry.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection was reconstituted and renamed the Ministry of Labour.