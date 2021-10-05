Connect with us

Investigations showed that Sharon Otieno was abducted, raped and murdered alongside her unborn baby before her body was dumped in Kodera forest in September 2018.

Kenya

Court to rule Tuesday on protected witnesses’ testimony in Sharon Otieno murder

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 5-The High Court will Tuesday on an application seeking to have protected witnesses in the murder of Sharon Otieno and her unborn baby testify behind closed doors.

The defense is opposed to the application and instead wants them to testify in an open court in the presence of the accused persons.

The Prosecution led by Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Catherine Mwaniki, Assistant Director of Public Prosecution Gikui Gichuhi and Peris Gikonyo presented three witnesses amongst them a protected witness in the ongoing murder case.

Migori Governor Okoth Obado, his former Personal Assistant Michael Oyamo and former County Clerk Caspal Obiero are standing trial in the murder that occurred in September 2018. All entered a plea of not guilty and Obado is out on bond.

Obado seen here in court with his lawyer. He is facing murder charges over the killing of his girlfriend Sharon Otieno. /CFM-FILE.

Obado is facing charges alongside his aides who investigators said helped him eliminate Sharon to silence her when she attempted to make claims over the pregnancy. Sharon was his girlfriend and an autopsy on the foetus showed 99.99 per cent chances of him being the father of the unborn baby.

The seventh prosecution witness Moses Onditi Oguta, a resident of Oyugis, Homa Bay County testified before the court on how he found Sharon’s body.

Oguta in his witness account at the Milimani Law Courts said that he was herding his cows near river Owade when he found the body of the Sharon lying in a pool of blood.

He immediately reported the incident at Oyugis Police Station and took the police officers to the scene.

On his part the eighth prosecution witness Vincent Oronga Abonyo, a resident in Migori County told the court that in April 2018 his ID got lost while making a transaction at KCB.

Abonyo testified that he was not aware that someone used it to register a mobile phone SIM card that is pertinent to the murder case.

Investigations by police showed that Sharon was raped before she was killed and her body dumped in Koder forest

