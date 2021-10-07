Court summons Ngilu for failing to pay doctors in Kitui County

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – Employment and Labour Relations court has issued summons against Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu to appear in court for failing to honour an order to pay doctors in the county.

Justice Monica Mbaru said the Governor, the County Service Board and the Chief Executive officer for Health disobeyed a court order requiring them to pay more than 20 doctors serving the county.

They are required in court on October 14.

The doctors, through their lawyer Henry Kurauka, moved to court after missing salaries for four months.

They were supposed to have been paid by Tuesday.

Ngilu’s office was yet to comment on the court order by the time this article was published.