Judicial Appointments
Court orders swearing of judges omitted from appointments by President Kenyatta
Corona Virus
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso has said that the celebration by Kenyans following the lifting of the nationwide curfew by...
World
New Delhi (AFP), Oct 21 – India administered its one billionth Covid-19 vaccine dose on Thursday as it fights its way back from a...
World
Seoul (AFP), Oct 20 – South Korea launched its first domestically developed space rocket on Thursday but failed to put its dummy payload into...
County News
NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 21–Police have launched an investigation into claims by activist Boniface Mwangi that his family house in Machakos was bombed. Mwangi has...
World
Dehradun (India) (AFP), Oct 21 – Nearly 200 people have died in floods and landslides in India and Nepal, officials said Thursday, with whole...
Corona Virus
KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 21 – Kisumu County has increased COVID 19 vaccination centers across the county to reach more residents especially those due for...
Afghanistan
Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct 21 – The Taliban struck several journalists to prevent media coverage of a women’s rights protest in Kabul on Thursday. A...
E-CITIZEN
NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 21 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has linked improved efficiency in public service to the successful migration of 350 government services to...