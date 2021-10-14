Court declares Huduma Namba roll out illegal

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 14 – The High Court has declared the rollout of Huduma Namba illegal.
The court ruled that the process is illegal because the government did not conduct a data protection impact assessment ahead of the launch.
Developing story….
Hi, what are you looking for?
NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 14 – The High Court has declared the rollout of Huduma Namba illegal.
The court ruled that the process is illegal because the government did not conduct a data protection impact assessment ahead of the launch.
Developing story….
NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 14 –The Registrar of Political Parties, Anne Nderitu, has said that her office intends to undertake the registration of political parties...
NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 13 – Two people died Wednesday after a gold mining shaft caved in and covered them in Bondo, Siaya County. According...
Public procurement is a vital process in any country since it facilitates government service delivery to citizens while also providing business opportunities for large...
NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 13 – Record-breaking Kenyan distance runner Agnes Tirop was found dead Wednesday with stab wounds to her stomach in a suspected...
NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 13 – Environment and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko has cautioned leaders against politicizing land grabbing in Kiambu Forest Reserve. Speaking...
NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 13 – An armed bandit was killed and a firearm recovered following a cattle rustling incident along the border of Laikipia...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 – Kenya has rejected the judgement of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in a decade-long maritime dispute with Somalia...
NEW YORK, United States, Oct 13 —President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday hailed multilateralism as the panacea for the current global peace and security challenges...