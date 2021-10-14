Connect with us

Kenya undertook a nationwide registration of its citizens for a centralised identity known as Huduma Namba in 2019.

Court declares Huduma Namba roll out illegal

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 14 – The High Court has declared the rollout of Huduma Namba illegal.

The court ruled that the process is illegal because the government did not conduct a data protection impact assessment ahead of the launch.

Developing story….

