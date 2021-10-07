CJ Koome commits to formulate child friendly judicial policies

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7- Chief Justice Martha Koome now says that the Judiciary will continue to formulate judicial policies that are child-friendly in order to protect them.

Speaking Thursday during the Annual Child Justice Summit, Koome called on all justice system stakeholders to understand who a child is and protect them from finding themselves in the corridors of justice unnecessarily.

“Judicial Service Act specifically established the national council on the administration of justice and court users committee. We in the Judiciary are moving ahead to ensure that judicial services are child friendly,” Koome said.

She reiterated that the aim of the summit is to understand the challenges faced by children in the Justice system and find solutions.

“We have this vision where children should not be in the justice system, children belong to the homes, to the family, to the schools and they should be playing instead of hanging around the corridors of the courts,” she said.

“Particularly those in conflict and in contact with the law. Towards social justice for vulnerable children, we have resolved to work by outing together a system that looks out at the best interest of the child,” said Koome.

The summit was held earlier Thursday at the Strathmore University in the capital Nairobi.