Nairobi Expressway Project, the first PPP project in Kenya, financed and constructed by China Road and Bridge Corporation, is one of the construction sites which remain operation during the pandemic, by which the project made contribution to boosting economic activities and keeping jobs for local workers.

Kenya

China marks 72nd anniversary with a pledge for more development

Published

October 1, 2021 marks the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). For the past 72 years, China has made great achievements in the pursuit of the Chinese Dream under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), which celebrated its centenary on July 1st this year.

As the largest developing country, China has met 10 years in advance the poverty eradication target set out in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, reducing the world’s poverty-stricken population by over 70%. At present, China has realized the goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and has started a new journey toward fully building a modern socialist country.

The Communist Party of China and state leaders Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan, attend a reception to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China along with nearly 500 guests from home and abroad in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2021. China’s State Council on Thursday held the reception at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi).

China has always worked to safeguard world peace, contribute to global development, and preserve international order. To strengthen solidarity and cooperation with African countries is always China’s resolute strategic choice. China and Kenya share a profound tradition of friendship.

Our cooperation and mutual assistance in the fight against COVID-19 represents a prime example of solidarity in the face of a disease. China stands ready to work with Kenya to cement communication and coordination, to promote the high-quality development of the Belt and Road and make a success of the next meeting of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), so as to better benefit the two peoples.

In Kenya, July 9, 2021 marks 1,500 days of safe operation of Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway, a flagship China-Kenya BRI Cooperation project. Latest data shows that revenues generated from SGR made 27.69% year-on-year rise to Sh9.08 billion in seven months to July this year.

Kenyan and Chinese workers are involved in the construction of the JKIA Expressway which will be completed by April 2021.

Nairobi Expressway Project, the first PPP project in Kenya, financed and constructed by China Road and Bridge Corporation, is one of the construction sites which remain operation during the pandemic, by which the project made contribution to boosting economic activities and keeping jobs for local workers.

 

 

