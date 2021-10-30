Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Rising cases have forced Chinese authorities to resort to tough steps to eradicate the resurgence of the virus © AFP / Jade Gao

Capital Health

China cracks down over ‘serious’ Covid outbreak

Published

Beijing, China, Oct 30 – Beijing introduced new Covid-19 curbs on Saturday to stamp out a “serious” outbreak as the Chinese capital maintains its strict zero-tolerance policy, with less than 100 days before it hosts the Winter Olympics.

China’s leading epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan said Saturday that authorities could contain a nationwide outbreak within a month — but also warned the “pandemic cannot be eradicated within a short period of time”.

The outbreak has hit at least 14 of China’s provinces and millions have been tested in the past week.

The situation is “serious and complex” and the epidemic “is still developing rapidly”, Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission, told a press conference Saturday.

In Beijing, authorities ordered all cinemas closed until November 14 in the capital’s Xicheng district, which lies west of Tiananmen Square and is home to over a million people.

China announced 59 locally transmitted virus cases Saturday — the highest since mid-September — including two cases in Beijing linked to a tourist group infected in the north of the country.

While the number is low compared to daily case counts in other countries, authorities are pushing Beijing to contain the virus ahead of the Games, which begin on February 4.

The city — which hosted the Summer Olympics in 2008 — will become the first to host both events.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The new centre of the outbreak is 650 kilometres from Beijing, in the city of Erenhot, on the border with Mongolia.

Some six million Chinese people in cities where the virus has been detected are now under travel restrictions.

The country’s nationwide train operator will suspend or limit routes in affected areas, state news agency Xinhua reported Saturday.

Entry into numerous regions is now conditional on a negative test result — particularly for those coming from affected areas.

Friday saw around half of flights leaving Beijing’s capital cancelled, with authorities urging people not to leave the city unless absolutely necessary. They also asked Beijingers to postpone their weddings.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Featured

China’s UN seat has benefitted Africa but there is more to do

This October 2021, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) marks the 50th anniversary since restoration of its lawful seat at the United Nations. As...

6 days ago

World

US seeks to contain Beijing anger after Biden vows Taiwan defense

Washington (AFP), Oct 22 – The United States on Friday sought to prevent an escalation with China, saying there was no change in Taiwan...

October 22, 2021

Capital Health

Flights cancelled, schools closed as China fights virus outbreak

Beijing, China, Oct 21 – Authorities in China cancelled hundreds of flights, closed schools and ramped up mass testing on Thursday to try and...

October 21, 2021

Fifth Estate

China takes leadership in conserving world’s biodiversity

The first round of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) is underway in...

October 13, 2021

World

China pledges $233 million to global biodiversity fund

Beijing (AFP), Oct 12 – China on Tuesday pledged to inject $233 million into a new fund to protect biodiversity in developing countries during...

October 12, 2021

Fifth Estate

China’s space success boon to scientific progress of humanity

Last month, three Chinese astronauts returned to earth after a successful three-month mission to space. The Shenzhou-12 spacecraft became the first manned flight to...

October 10, 2021

World

China’s Xi says reunification with Taiwan ‘will be realised’

Beijing (AFP), Oct 9 – China’s President Xi Jinping said on Saturday that “peaceful reunification” with Taiwan “will be and can be realised”, as...

October 9, 2021

World

US special forces quietly training Taiwanese: official

Washington (AFP), Oct 7 – US special operations forces have been quietly training Taiwanese troops for months, a move which China warned Friday could...

October 8, 2021