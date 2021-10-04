Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Ezra Chiloba (left) took over as Communications Authority (CA) Director General from Mercy Wanjau (right) who held the post in an acting capacity since 2019.

Kenya

Chiloba formally takes over as CA Director General

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 4 -Ezra Chiloba has formally taken over as the new Director General of the Communications Authority (CA).

Chiloba took over Monday from Mercy Wanjau who had been holding the position in an acting capacity following the exit of Francis Wangusi in 2019.

Chiloba’s appointment for a four-year term touched off raw nerves, with critics accusing the government of recycling officials accused of mismanagement of public resources.

Heavy criticism of Chiloba’s appointment came from former IEBC Commissioner Roselyne Akombe who fled the country soon after the 2017 elections and controversial politician Miguna Miguna who lives in Canada following his deportation.

“And with the appointment of the new CAA Director General, 2022 is sealed,” Akombe said without elaborating.
Miguna tweeted, “Chiloba Must Go!”
Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua wondered why the board settled for Chiloba, after keeping Mercy Wanjau on an acting capacity for long.
“??????? After keeping Mercy acting beyond the allowed legal maximum and subjecting her to multiple interviews. Merit or political expediency,” she posed.
When he joined IEBC, the soft spoken bespectacled Chiloba was a favourite among the youth who baptised him Chilo-bae. But it was not until after the 2017 elections that his name became an almost permanent feature on newspapers as a supremacy war played out between him and the commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati.
At the time, Chebukati wanted him out to facilitate an audit of the expenses for the electoral process.

Chebukati eventually suspended him to facilitate the audit of the expenditures.

He however, filed a case in court contesting his suspension but chose to resign later.

He then went farming in his Kitale farm where he largely kept a low profile.
Chiloba is a lawyer and policy consultant and principal partner with Chil and Kemp consultancy.
He holds an undergraduate degree in Law from the University of Nairobi and a Master of Arts degree from Central European University in Hungary. He also holds a Master of Science degree in Program Management from the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

IEBC targeting 124,159 new voters in Raila backyard

KISUMU, Kenya Oct 4 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is targeting to register 124,159 new voters in Kisumu County during the...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Mass Voter Registration kicks off in Kenya Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 3-The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is scheduled to launch a 30-day nationwide voter registration in Nakuru County. IEBC Chairman...

1 day ago

Kenya

Ruto takes his 2022 vote hunting mission to Kisii

KISII, Kenya Oct 3 – Deputy President William Ruto took his vote-hunting mission to Kisii County Sunday after addressing rallies in Nakuru on Saturday....

1 day ago

Fifth Estate

The DP on a Mission; Raila has been to the mountain top and wants to take us to the promised land

Perhaps it is COVID-19 restrictions or maybe a new way of doing politics, but it is a clear – our politics is now characterised...

3 days ago

Kenya

ACL Launches Online Platform Linking Businesses To Freelance Service Providers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 30 – Freelance service providers in Kenya and East Africa at large can now earn directly  from their services using a...

4 days ago

CHILD PROTECTION

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta calls for concerted efforts to protect children online

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – Kenya’s First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has called for concerted efforts through advocacy and regulation to promote safe online space...

4 days ago

Capital Health

President Kenyatta commissions 2 hospitals in Kibera accompanied by Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 29 —President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday evening commissioned two hospitals in Kibera informal settlements as part of the ongoing national Government...

5 days ago

Kenya

ODM extends free membership registration to end year

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29-The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party on Wednesday has extended the ongoing free membership registration drive which was set to lapse...

5 days ago