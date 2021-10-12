Connect with us

Somalia filed a case at the ICJ in 2014 accusing Kenya of taking its maritime territory.

Africa

Big win for Somalia as ICJ hands it most of the disputed sea zone

Published

THE Hague, Netherlands Oct 12 – The UN’s top court awarded Somalia control of most of a potentially oil- and gas-rich chunk of the Indian Ocean after a bitter legal battle with neighbouring Kenya over their sea border.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled there was “no agreed maritime boundary” and drew a new border close to the one claimed by Somalia, although Kenya kept a part of the 100,000 square-kilometre (38,000-square-mile) area, chief judge Joan Donoghue said.

Developing story…….

