Capital News
Bars to close at 11pm after after curfew was vacated: Kagwe

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 21 – Bars in Kenya have been allowed to operate up to 11pm following the vacation of the night curfew by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Following the announcement by President Kenyatta, I want to clarify that bars will now operate until 11pm or as per their licensed operating hours,” Kagwe said, but warned that the sitting capacity regulation set by the Ministry of Health will remain un force.

President Kenyatta on Wednesday ordered the immediate lifting of the coronavirus curfew in force since March 2020 and unveiled a stimulus package to try to revitalise the battered economy.

Kenyatta announced his decision to end the dusk-to-dawn curfew to cheers and applause at an event to mark Mashujaa Day, a public holiday to honour those who contributed to the country’s independence struggle.

“With significant progress registered in the containment of Covid-19, it is now time to shift our focus from survival to co-existing with the disease,” he said.

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the East African powerhouse hard, particularly in the vital tourism sector, and led to the loss of hundreds of thousands of jobs.

 

