A police car with armed officers parked inside a school compound on September 13, 2021 to provide security in Ol Moran area of Laikipia following banditry attacks. /NPS.

Bandit killed, firearm recovered in Laikipia-Samburu border

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 13 – An armed bandit was killed and a firearm recovered following a cattle rustling incident along the border of Laikipia and Samburu on Tuesday evening.

Police said all the stolen cattle were recovered in the incident that occurred in Ntimnariwo Sub-Location.

“Cattle rusting has been a menace to locals in pastoralists communities. In coordination with the local population, the multi-Agency security teams were able to react promptly and one-armed bandit was killed and an M16 rifle Serial No. 5634703 with 25 rounds of 5.56x45mm caliber and all the heads of cattle previously stolen from the village recovered,” police said.

Cases of cattle theft has been a serious challenge in Laikipia and Samburu counties lately, in what authorities attribute to illegal firearms.

“Community Policing has given locals an avenue to participate in security decisions affecting their neighbourhoods. As they continue to share information with us, we urge them to support efforts by the multi-agency security teams and report suspicious persons within their neighbourhoods,” police said.

The incident comes a week after two suspects were arrested following a shooting incident in the troubled Laikipia’s Sosian Ranch.

The incident left two National Police Reservists (NPRs) and a ranger, who were on a routine patrol, injured.

According to a police statement, the security officers were ambushed by an unknown number of herders who were armed with AK 47 rifles.

Police said that the suspects were arrested following an operation by security officers drawn from the police and the General Service Unit (GSU).

“A combined team of officers from Kenya Police and General Service Unit visited the scene at Tinga Mara where two suspects were arrested and two live ammunitions of 7.62mm special were recovered. Both were escorted to Rumuruti Police Station and booked vide OB no.10/06/10/2021 to be charged accordingly,” police headquarters said in a statement.

Security agencies are currently engaged in a major operation to flush out the armed herders who invaded ranches and farms in Laikipia’s Ol Moran area where dozens of people have fled their homes.

