Alfred Mshimba and Monica Muiru named new EACC commissioners

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 6 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated Colonel (Retired) Alfred Mtuweta Mshimba and Monica Wanjiru Muiru to as new commissioners at the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) to replace Dabar Abdi Maalim and Rose Mghoi Macharia who resigned last month.

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi transmitted the names of the nominees and their curriculum vitae to the Justice and Legal Committee to conduct approval hearings.

“Conscious of the importance of the EACC’s mandate in ensuring integrity in the public sector, H.E, The President has requested the National Assembly to consider the nominees as a matter of priority,” Muturi said in his Communication to the House.

Once the interviews conclude, the National Assembly shall, within twenty-one days of the day it next sits after receipt of the name of an applicant vet and consider the applicant, and may approve or reject applicants for any or all vacancies in the Commission.

The President shall appoint the nominee, within seven days of receipt of the name of the approved applicant from the National Assembly.

The Public Service Commission had shortlisted 21 candidates for the positions which were left vacant by Maalim and Macharia who were among five commissioners appointed by the President in 2015.

The Commission is required to have five commissioners with the EACC Act stipulating that the chairperson and members of the commission shall be appointed for a single term of six years, and are not eligible for reappointment.