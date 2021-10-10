Aga Khan University Hospital, EU donate ventilators to KNH and Kenyatta University hospitals

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 10 – Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi (AKUH,N) has donated five ventilators to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral & Research Hospital (KUTRRH) to boost their COVID-19 response. KNH received three ventilators while KUTRRH will get two ventilators. AKUH,N also handed over 7,000 COVID-19 testing and extraction kits to the Ministry of Health.

The donation is valued at over Sh25 million. It is part of the European Union-funded project “Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) Regional Eastern Africa COVID-19 Response Partnership” that aims at improving systemic, gender-sensitive responses to overcome health, economic and social vulnerabilities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in Eastern Africa.

Henriette Geiger, the European Union Ambassador to Kenya said: “This donation is part of our larger regional programme, and aims to complement the Kenyan government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, by increasing the testing, surveillance and treatment capacities. Working together with our Member States as Team Europe, the EU is committed to a global response and solidarity across borders because no one is safe until we are all safe.”

Speaking at the handover ceremony, AKUH,N CEO Rashid Khalani noted that the donation was carefully considered given the need that has been previously expressed by the Ministry of Health.

“As a healthcare provider, AKUH,N fully appreciates the importance of well-equipped critical care units in providing the care needed by COVID-19 patients. We are glad that we can play our part in supporting the government to provide this care,” noted Mr. Khalani.

While receiving the donation, KNH CEO, Dr. Evanson Kamuri, said: “This gesture you have extended to our patients is a demonstration of your trust and confidence in our mandate.”

“We feel very encouraged whenever people come around bearing gifts as it complements our limited resources. On behalf of our patients I say a big thank you for your generosity,” he added.

Mr Khalani reiterated the hospital’s commitment towards supporting the national response to the pandemic. AKUH,N has previously donated COVID-19 testing kits worth over KES 40 million

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the government as well as masks and sanitizers to vendors at the City Park market, Nairobi.

Experts from the hospital have also played a major role in different COVID-19 government committees to develop policies and public education guidelines for COVID-19.

The Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) launched a EUR 9.3 million programme in Eastern Africa at the beginning of 2021 to strengthen responses to COVID-19 across Kenya, Mozambique, Tanzania, and Uganda. The 30-month, multi-sectoral programme will help strengthen existing health responses and increase awareness of prevention strategies and support mechanisms, while also working to minimise the mental health and socio-economic impacts of the crisis. It is anticipated that 140,000 individuals will be directly supported.

This publication was produced with the financial support of the European Union. Its contents are the sole responsibility of the AKF and do not necessarily reflect the views of the European Union.