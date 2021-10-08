8 arrested over violence in Busia during Ruto’s rally

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 24-At least people have been arrested over the violence witnessed during Deputy President William Ruto’s political rally in Busia on Saturday.

Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai said the suspects will be taken to court on Monday.

“We are taking this matter very seriously and already 8 suspects have been arrested,” he said, “they will be charged tomorrow (Monday).

On Saturday, Ruto met resistance in Busia County on the second day of his tour in Western region after youths lit bonfires, blocked the road and pelted his convoy with stones.

A section of UDA officials were caught in the crossfire including Siaya County UDA Party coordinator Pamela Ongoma whose vehicle was damaged.

The youth even attempted to disrupt Ruto’s rally in Busia town before they were repulsed by anti-riot police.

Already, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has directed Busia County Commissioner to urgently identify organizers and perpetrators of the violence.

“We know what such kind of jokes have done to our country before like in 2007. It all started like this, and you know how it ended. This time we will not wait and procrastinate, we will act with speed and firmly,” he said Ol-Kalou.

Matiangi warned that the country might plunge into chaos should such incidences continue to occur months to August 2022 elections.

Matiangi urged security agents to act fairly and demonstrate neutrality when handling public gatherings as provided by the law.

“Our differences of opinion, policies and political affiliation is not good enough reason to cause instability in the country. Let’s stop encouraging our people to leave lawless life,” Matiangi said.

As the country heads to the 2022 political duel, temperatures are high as political leaders traverse various parts of the country to consolidate support. However, cases of political intolerance have been witnessed in recent weeks.

Recently, Kisumu Central MP Fred Ouda was arrested over alleged assault and political violence at a hotel in Kisumu. Three people were injured when the MP stormed the hotel and allegedly assaulted those, he perceived to be loyal to his opponent Dr Joshua Oron.

In September, stoned were hurled at ODM presidential aspirant Jimi Wanjigi during his tour of Nyanza, the political bedrock of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.