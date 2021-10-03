Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The armed suspects were neutralized by a joint team of detectives from Githurai, Kimbo and Mwiki, in a fierce shootout that saw a stolen motor vehicle recovered/FILE/DCI

County News

3 motor vehicle theft suspects killed in shootout with police

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29 – Three men believed to be part of a car theft syndicate around the city were on Friday morning killed following a gun battle with security officers in Nairobi’s Ruiru sub-county.

The armed suspects were neutralized by a joint team of detectives from Githurai, Kimbo and Mwiki, in a fierce shootout that saw a stolen motor vehicle recovered.

The Directorate of criminal Investigation (DCI) said in a statement that detectives had embarked on a night patrol in the area following reports of motor vehicle theft before the early morning incident.

“Informed by alarming reports of stolen motor vehicles from parking yards and residential places across Ruiru sub-county, the joint team of officers had kept a night-long vigil patrolling their areas of jurisdiction. 30 minutes into the devil’s hour, the sleuths observed some suspicious activity by four men onboard a KBZ 113S Toyota Probox, just as it joined the murram road connecting Mwiki-Kasarani and Githurai 45 roads,” the DCI said.

The agency said the suspects declined a security check request from the officers and opened fire on officers as they sped off from the scene in a desperate attempt to flee.

“The law enforcers signaled the vehicle to pull over for a security check but the driver sped off, prompting a hot chase. In a bid to extend their 40th day which seemed to be quickly approaching, the fleeing occupants opened fire frenziedly at the officers, who immediately replied with calculated rapid shots,” the DCI said.

When the guns went silent, three of the four-man gang lay dead, but one managed to bolt out into the cover of darkness. He is believed to have sustained gunshot wounds and is being sought.

The DCI said that none of their officers was injured in the ensuing melee.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The agency stated that crime scene detectives also recovered a fire arm at the scene.

Also recovered was the vehicle’s ignition set which was found to have been mastered and an improvised metallic rod used as a key to ignite the vehicle.

The DCI further said the agency had since established the vehicle’s owner.

“As word spread on the neutralized car stealing gang, a Kayole-based man who had woken up to the shock of his life after finding his parking space vacant contacted the police and confirmed that the recovered vehicle was his,” the agency stated.

The bodies of the victims were moved to a city morgue awaiting identification.

 

In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

crime

Nigerian charged with attempted fraud after infiltrating e-payment system

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29 – A Nigerian national who had attempted to defraud a nut processing company of Sh35.9 million was on Friday charged...

7 hours ago

crime

DCI partners with German firm to train detectives on Crime Scene Management

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has partnered with a German Cooperation, GIZ, in a bid to provide a...

8 hours ago

Top stories

DPP Haji says won’t be intimidated to resign

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji  says he will not be intimidated by those calling for his...

1 day ago

Top stories

Jamaican Reggae artiste Etana to perform at Pamoja Festival

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 27 -Jamaican Reggae artiste Shauna McKenzie popularly known by her stage name Etana will perform this weekend at the Waterfront in...

2 days ago

crime

2 Mandera brothers set their sibling ablaze for snitching on them

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are investigating an incident where a 14-year-old boy was set ablaze...

2 days ago

Top stories

Man arrested for killing neighbour over Sh400 debt in Bomet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24 – Police have detained a man in Bomet for allegedly killing his neighbour on Saturday night over Sh400 debt. In...

5 days ago

County News

17-year-old boy killed after sneaking into neighboring girls’ school

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – A 17-year-old student at Gathiruini Boys’ Secondary School in Kiambu county, lost his life after he was lynched by students...

October 22, 2021

crime

DCI seeks 45-year-old suspected of raping his 90-year-old mother

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – Sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have launched a manhunt for a man suspected of raping his 90-year-old...

October 22, 2021