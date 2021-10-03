Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A crowd mills at the scene in Mbita, Lake Victoria on October 10, 2021 when 3 fishermen drowned.

County News

3 Kenyan fishermen drown in Lake Victoria

Published

KISUMU, Kenya Oct 10 – Three fishermen drowned while two were rescued after their boat capsized at Nyagina Beach in Homa Bay on Sunday morning.

The incident in Lake Victoria occurred near Mbita causeway in Suba North, Homa Bay County, authorities said.

The fishermen were on a fishing expedition when the incident occurred at about 1am.

They are said to have left Kombe beach heading towards Guna beach for their routine fishing activities.

A crowd mills at the scene in Mbita, Lake Victoria on October 10, 2021 when 3 fishermen drowned.

But while approaching the causeway, the fishermen encountered strong winds which capsized the boat.

Mbita Sub County police Commander Stanley Atavachi said one body was retrieved on Sunday morning.

He said a search for the remaining two was underway with the help of the Kenya Coast Guard Services.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Men challenged to join fight against FGM as 200 girls graduate on Alternative Rites of Passage in Kisii

KISII, Kenya Oct 10 – More than 200 girls who underwent Alternative Rites of Passage training have graduated in Kisii County with calls now...

2 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE

I’m not planning to join politics: CS Farida Karoney

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 10 – As President Uhuru Kenyatta prepares to exit office when his second and final term in office lapses in August...

3 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Tax Summit – a bedrock of transformative ideas in tax administration

In every jurisdiction world over, tax administration squarely fits the profile of  a matter of national and public interest. It is a subject that...

1 day ago

Fifth Estate

Consistent narrative to bastardise war on corruption is worse than corruption itself

Today as the public domain is awash with the Pandora papers discourse, the issues of the political will to fight corruption will emerge. But...

2 days ago

MARITIME DISPUTE

Kenya rubbishes impending ICJ judgment on Somalia case as flawed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 – Kenya has dismissed an impending judgment by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the maritime dispute filed at...

2 days ago

Kenya

MPs divided on petition to create a public holiday for prayers

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 8 – A petition by a Kenyan to have a day set aside as a public holiday for national prayers elicited...

2 days ago

Kenya

Mudavadi to Kenyans: Examine us carefully for 2022

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has appealed to Kenyans to examine their presidential aspirants carefully and decide...

3 days ago

Kenya

HRW urges transparency in Kenya’s Cash Transfer Programme for vulnerable families

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urged the National Treasury and Planning to extensively review its internal mechanisms to ensure...

3 days ago