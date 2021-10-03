3 Kenyan fishermen drown in Lake Victoria

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya Oct 10 – Three fishermen drowned while two were rescued after their boat capsized at Nyagina Beach in Homa Bay on Sunday morning.

The incident in Lake Victoria occurred near Mbita causeway in Suba North, Homa Bay County, authorities said.

The fishermen were on a fishing expedition when the incident occurred at about 1am.

They are said to have left Kombe beach heading towards Guna beach for their routine fishing activities.

But while approaching the causeway, the fishermen encountered strong winds which capsized the boat.

Mbita Sub County police Commander Stanley Atavachi said one body was retrieved on Sunday morning.

He said a search for the remaining two was underway with the help of the Kenya Coast Guard Services.