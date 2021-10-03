3 cops implicated in serial child killer’s escape freed on Sh100,000 bail

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Three police officers arrested for allegedly aiding a serial killer to escape have been released on a Sh100,000 cash bail each.

The trio, Inspector Philip Mbithi, Corporal Mutuma Boniface and Mwende Mwinzi, were on Friday directed to also provide one contact person and report to the investigating officer daily for the next seven days.

Trial Magistrate Jane Kamau said that the prosecution had not shown compelling reasons to deny the officers bail or bond.

She ordered the investigation team to conclude the probe within seven days with the matter slated for mention on October 21.

The prosecution had applied for fourteen additional days to hold the suspects in custody but their application was opposed by the suspects’ lawyer, Danstan Omari, on grounds that the officers are not a flight risk.

Omari also said the suspects will not interfere with ongoing investigations.

The release of the suspects came even as police announced an end to search efforts to apprehend the escaped suspect who was due to be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

Masten Wanjala, 20, was murdered by an irate mob in Bungoma according to Assistant County Commissioner Cornelius Nyaribai confirmed his death on Friday.

Wanjala was considered to be a threat to the public, especially children, who was arrested some time in July but had been in custody since after investigators, on at least two occasions, asked for his plea taking to be deferred to allow them time to conclude investigations.

Soon after his arrest, he took police to at least six murder scenes in Nairobi’s Shauri Moyo and in Western Kenya where he had dumped the bodies and was taken to court days later.

In Shauri Moyo, Nairobi, police said he led detectives to scenes where he confessed to killing and dumping two minors. Another body was recovered in Westlands.

Wanjala also led the detectives to Kabete during the search where they recovered two more victims’ bodies from a river believed have been killed by the suspect.

The suspect was also said to have committed other murders in Machakos, Bungoma.