Capital News
PPB's Head of Good Distribution Practices and Ports of Entry, Dr Dominic Kariuki.

Kenya

29 arrested as 40 dubious Pharmacies shut in Nairobi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5- The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has announced the closure of 40 illegal pharmacies in Nairobi following a crackdown conducted in September.

PPB’s Head of Nairobi Region Julius Kaluai said that 29 people were arrested during the crackdown.

“During our routine we actually focused on the areas that we thought had been mostly vested with unlicensed premises and yesterday was one of the days that we had a big impact. Through this exercise 40 illegal pharmacies have now been closed,” he said, “those arrested will be charged with operating clinics illegally.”

He said Pipeline area is the most notorious with the most illegal clinics.

Just recently, the board announced the closure of 84 pharmacies that were operating illegally in Kisumu, Nyamira, Kisii, Homa Bay, Migori and Siaya counties.

The board has distributed mini-labs to its regional offices for random sampling and testing of medicines in the market to ensure they are of good quality and are safe and efficacious.

