25 more COVID fatalities recorded in Kenya as 130 new cases posted

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 6-Kenya recorded 25 more COVID-19 fatalities Wednesday raising deaths from the pandemic so far to 5,175.

In his daily update on the pandemic situation in the country, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said all the deaths were recorded from audits conducted in health facilities since May, June, July, August, September and October.

On Wednesday, Kagwe said 130 new positive cases were detected from 4,869 tests conducted on Tuesday. The positivity rate stood at 2.7 per cent.

“Today 222 patients have recovered from the disease with 169 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 53 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 243,286 of whom 196,688 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 46,598 are from various health facilities countrywide,” Kagwe said.

Kenya had vaccinated 3,990,500 by October 6 against a target of 10 million people by December.

The health ministry said the uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 32 per cent with the proportion of adults fully vaccinated standing at 3.6 per cent.

The Ministry of Health has warned that Kenyans may need to have an annual vaccination against COVID-19 citing that the multiple vaccines currently in administration in the country whose immunity is a year.

The Health Ministry’s COVID-19 Vaccine Taskforce Chairman, Dr Willis Akhwale told the Senate Health Committee that global research shows a booster dose increases immunity even further.

He cautioned people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine against rushing for boosters as data provided by the manufacturer remains inconclusive on whether it is needed after two doses.