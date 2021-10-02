Connect with us

Map locating Bondo in Siaya County where 2 miners died when a mining shaft collapsed and covered them on October 13, 2021.

Kenya

2 people dead in Siaya gold mine tragedy

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 13 – Two people died Wednesday after a gold mining shaft caved in and covered them in Bondo, Siaya County.

According to Bondo Deputy County Commissioner Richard Karani, a search and rescue mission was launched but it was too late.

He said bodies of the two middle-aged men were retrieved and taken to the Bondo sub-county hospital mortuary.

“It is an unfortunate incident because we have lost two people,” he said, “We did not even know there was a gold mine here.”

The police chief said the gold mine was not licensed by authorities.

And following the tragedy, Karani said he ordered an audit and inspection of mining activities in the area.

“We are going to conduct an inspection to audit all mining sites in the sub-county to ensure they meet the safety standards,” he added.

He said people found operating mining sites illegally will be arrested and prosecuted.

