Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The victims met their deaths after they demanded for their memory cards back from the assailants/FILE

County News

2 killed in Busia and Nairobi for demanding memory cards

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 9 – Two families are mourning the loss of their loved ones, after their kin were killed in two separate incidents in Busia and Nairobi counties on diverse dates.

The victims met their deaths after they demanded for their memory cards back from the assailants.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said one of the incidents was reported on Friday night in Nairobi’s Huruma where a secondary school student was stabbed to death by a friend when he (deceased) demanded for his memory card.

The DCI said that the 19-year-old victim was stabbed three times by the assailant who was yet to be apprehended.

“The Form III student at Huruma’s Brainiac Secondary School succumbed to two stabs on the head and a third one at his chest, when his assailant who was unwilling to give back the storage device brandished a knife and attacked him,” the DCI said

The agency said that the Members of the public who found the blood-soaked victim at the scene rushed him to hospital where he succumbed while receiving treatment.

The second incident which occurred in Busia, involved the hacking to death of a 21-year-old man identified as Owino who was killed by a machete wielding man.

The murder suspect, is reported to have killed his victim on October 2 after he demanded his memory card back, and buried him in a shallow grave.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“So incensed was the assailant that he killed his victim on the spot and buried his remains at a shallow grave in his farm, under the cover of darkness. Unbeknownst to the deceased, the assailant had become so obsessed with the contents in the memory card, that he could not contemplate parting with it, opting to kill its owner instead,” the agency said.

The DCI sleuths further said that the suspect’s wife reported the incident on Friday night after a week of threats from her killer husband.

“When the victim walked to the suspect’s compound at 9pm on the fateful night and made his demand for the tiny storage device, a furious assailant struck him leaving him dead in a pool of blood. It was until last evening that the killer’s wife reported the October 2 incident to the police, allegedly after a week of daring threats from the husband,” the agency added.

The DCI stated that police officers had since arrested the suspect and secured the grave as a crime scene as they await orders for exhumation and subsequent autopsy of the body.

Cases of murder in the country have been on the rise in what has partly been linked to the poor state of mental health which has taken its toll on people compounded by the impacts of coronavirus pandemic.

In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

HRW urges transparency in Kenya’s Cash Transfer Programme for vulnerable families

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urged the National Treasury and Planning to extensively review its internal mechanisms to ensure...

2 days ago

County News

Siaya man kills neighbour for telling him he’s not good in bed

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – A man was killed in Siaya County on Wednesday for mocking his neighbour that he was not good in...

2 days ago

crime

Police pursue robbers that held a Nakuru family hostage, forcing cash transfer

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – Sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are pursuing a six-man gang that held a family hostage during...

2 days ago

crime

Prisoner shot dead in Vihiga during botched escape

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – A 26-year-old prisoner from Vihiga County was on Monday shot dead after he attempted to escape from police custody. According...

3 days ago

CHILD PROTECTION

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta calls for concerted efforts to protect children online

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – Kenya’s First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has called for concerted efforts through advocacy and regulation to promote safe online space...

September 30, 2021

Capital Health

President Kenyatta commissions 2 hospitals in Kibera accompanied by Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 29 —President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday evening commissioned two hospitals in Kibera informal settlements as part of the ongoing national Government...

September 29, 2021

Kenya

Surge in transits from Pakistan to Saudi worries Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 29 – A surge in transits from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia has triggered a crackdown 0n foreigners staying illegally in Kenya....

September 29, 2021

County News

Kilgoris couple arrested as man fatally hits daughter after missing his wife

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 28 – Sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are holding two parents following the death of their daughter who...

September 28, 2021