2 killed in Busia and Nairobi for demanding memory cards

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 9 – Two families are mourning the loss of their loved ones, after their kin were killed in two separate incidents in Busia and Nairobi counties on diverse dates.

The victims met their deaths after they demanded for their memory cards back from the assailants.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said one of the incidents was reported on Friday night in Nairobi’s Huruma where a secondary school student was stabbed to death by a friend when he (deceased) demanded for his memory card.

The DCI said that the 19-year-old victim was stabbed three times by the assailant who was yet to be apprehended.

“The Form III student at Huruma’s Brainiac Secondary School succumbed to two stabs on the head and a third one at his chest, when his assailant who was unwilling to give back the storage device brandished a knife and attacked him,” the DCI said

The agency said that the Members of the public who found the blood-soaked victim at the scene rushed him to hospital where he succumbed while receiving treatment.

The second incident which occurred in Busia, involved the hacking to death of a 21-year-old man identified as Owino who was killed by a machete wielding man.

The murder suspect, is reported to have killed his victim on October 2 after he demanded his memory card back, and buried him in a shallow grave.

“So incensed was the assailant that he killed his victim on the spot and buried his remains at a shallow grave in his farm, under the cover of darkness. Unbeknownst to the deceased, the assailant had become so obsessed with the contents in the memory card, that he could not contemplate parting with it, opting to kill its owner instead,” the agency said.

The DCI sleuths further said that the suspect’s wife reported the incident on Friday night after a week of threats from her killer husband.

“When the victim walked to the suspect’s compound at 9pm on the fateful night and made his demand for the tiny storage device, a furious assailant struck him leaving him dead in a pool of blood. It was until last evening that the killer’s wife reported the October 2 incident to the police, allegedly after a week of daring threats from the husband,” the agency added.

The DCI stated that police officers had since arrested the suspect and secured the grave as a crime scene as they await orders for exhumation and subsequent autopsy of the body.

Cases of murder in the country have been on the rise in what has partly been linked to the poor state of mental health which has taken its toll on people compounded by the impacts of coronavirus pandemic.