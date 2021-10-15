Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A statue of Hindu god Lord Shiva is pictured amid rising water levels of River Ganga after incessant rains in Rishikesh in India's Uttrakhand state © AFP

World

15 dead as heavy rains batter northern India

Published

Dehradun, India, Oct 19 – At least 15 people died and over a dozen were missing after landslides and flash floods triggered by several days of heavy rain hit northern India, officials said Tuesday.

Forecasters have also warned of more heavy rains in the coming days in the southern state of Kerala where floods have already killed at least 27 people since Friday.

Officials in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand said 10 people were killed in fresh landslides on Tuesday after five died in similar incidents on Monday.

Five of the deceased were killed after a cloudburst — an ultra-intense deluge of rain — triggered a landslide, completely burying a house along with its inhabitants in the town of Nainital early Tuesday.

“We have recovered five bodies from the disaster site and a further search is on,” local official Prateek Jain told AFP.

Another landslide in the northern Almora district left five people dead after huge rocks and a wall of mud demolished and engulfed their home.

The Indian Meteorological Department extended and widened its weather alert on Tuesday, predicting “heavy” to “very heavy” rainfall in the region for the next two days.

The weather office said several areas were drenched by more than 400 mm (16 inches) of rainfall on Monday, causing landslides and flooding.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Authorities ordered the closure of schools and banned all religious and tourist activities in the state.

Television footage and social media videos showed residents wading through knee-deep water near Nainital lake, a tourist hotspot, and the Ganges bursting its banks in Rishikesh.

More than 100 tourists were also stuck inside a resort in Ramgarh after the overflowing Kosi river deluged several localities.

Landslides are a regular danger in India’s Himalayan north, but experts say they are becoming more common as rains become increasingly erratic and glaciers melt.

Experts also blame construction work on hydroelectric dams and deforestation.

Locals point towards the risen water levels of the River Ganga after incessant rains in India’s Uttrakhand state © AFP

In February, a ferocious flash flood hurtled down a remote valley in Uttarakhand, killing around 200 people. At least 5,700 people perished there in 2013.

In the south, large parts of Kerala have been battered by floods and landslides since late last week, leaving at least 27 people dead.

Many dams in the state were nearing the danger mark and authorities were evacuating thousands to safer locations as major rivers overflowed.

India’s weather office said heavy rains will lash the state in the next two days after a brief reprieve on Tuesday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Two teachers shot dead in Indian Kashmir: police

Srinagar (India) (AFP), Oct 7 – Suspected anti-India militants shot dead two teachers in Indian-administered Kashmir on Thursday, police said, taking to seven the...

October 7, 2021

World

Minister moots musical toots for noisy Indian roads

New Delhi (AFP), Oct 5 – India’s transport minister is mulling a law that would seek to replace the country’s constant car-horn cacophony with...

October 5, 2021

World

Tensions run high after deadly farmers clash in India

New Delhi (AFP), Oct 4 – Demonstrators torched a police vehicle in India on Monday as tensions boiled over after clashes involving protesting farmers...

October 4, 2021

World

India warns on Afghanistan as Pakistan appeals to work with Taliban

United Nations (United States) (AFP), Sep 25 – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the United Nations Saturday that no country should exploit the...

September 25, 2021

World

Rare rhino horns go up in flames in India anti-poaching campaign

Bokākhāt, India, Sep 22 – Nearly 2,500 rare rhino horns were destroyed Wednesday in the first ceremony of its kind in northeastern India as...

September 22, 2021

FAKE GOLD SYNDICATE

How conmen obtained Sh200mn from Indian investor for Gold and packed stones for him at JKIA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 –They simply never learn! An Indian investor has lost Sh200 million to fake gold dealers who packed stones for him...

September 15, 2021

County News

2 middle-aged women killed as flash floods resurge in Kitui

KITUI, Kenya, Dec 13 – Bodies of two middle-aged women swept away by flash floods following heavy rainfall in the lower eastern region of...

December 13, 2019