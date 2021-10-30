Connect with us

County News

131 Ethiopian nationals arrested in Athi River for being in the country illegally

Published

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Oct 30 – Police in Athi River, Machakos County, have arrested 131 Ethiopian nationals for allegedly being in the country illegally.

The Ethiopians were flashed out from a rented house at Sabaki estate within Athi River town suburbs.

Athi River sub-county police commander Anderson Njagi said the operation conducted on Friday night involved officers from the National Police who included Transnational Crime detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

He said those arrested – all men – lacked identification documents and legal entry documents permitting their presence in the country.

Njagi said a white car, Toyota land cruiser, was recovered from the premises during the operation.

He said the suspects were held at Athi River, Kyumbi and Machakos police stations awaiting arraignment in court on Monday.

