11 Kanjuri School students arrested over arson

NYERI, Kenya, Oct 30 – Police in Karatina have arrested 11 students linked to a fired incident at Kanjuri High School in Mathira East.

The Friday night fire which came hours after another attempt in the morning caused destruction estimated at Sh800,000.

A total of 98 beds were destroyed in the affected dormitory causing the school management to order an indefinite closure.

The students, some of whom were found in possession of bhang, were taken to Kiamachibi and Kiamariga police stations where they will be held pending arraignment in court on Monday.

Mathira East police boss James Baraza said the fire was started by a section of students who remained in the dormitory while others went for their morning preps at 6am.

He said teachers on duty called in fire fighters from Karatina town who help put out the inferno before it spread to adjacent buildings.

“Students were in their preps when the fire was discovered. More than fifteen beds and other properties had been burnt when the fire was put out but we are assessing the extent of the damage,” said Baraza.

He indicated that preliminary investigations had concluded that the incident was an arson attempt by agitated students who wanted to proceed for midterm.

Baraza said the police had established the school’s management declined the mid-term demand since the same did not feature in the term calendar availed by the Ministry of Education.

The incident at Kanjuri High School came barely days after a nearby institution – Kirimara High School – was closed after students went on strike following the management’s refusal to grant them permission to watch a Manchester United versus Liverpool English Premier League match.