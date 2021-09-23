Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Map showing Covid-19 production sites for Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca in Europe

Kenya

You must be vaccinated to visit the US from November

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya sEP 23 – Anyone visiting the United States of America (USA) from November must have been vaccinated to be granted access.

Kenya’s U.S. Embassy Deputy Consul General Eliot Fertik said there will be very few limited exceptions for US citizens and Green Card holders.

During an interview on Capital FM’s Drive-In show on Thursday morning, Fertik said the US government is in the process of ascertaining which exact vaccination will qualify for one to be granted access.

“If you plan to enter the U.S you will need to be vaccinated by November. Some of the details of these are still being worked out for example which exact vaccination will qualify will be determined by the Center for Disease Control,” he said.

Currently, visitors only require to have a negative Covid-19 test that should be taken not more than 72 hours before gaining entry to the US.

Developing story….

In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Competence Based Curriculum

KICD says taking parents’ concerns on CBC implementation seriously

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 22 – The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) has assured that it will take into consideration some of the concerns...

18 hours ago

Kenya

TSC rolls out professional development programme for teachers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22-The Teachers Service Commission has rolled out Teacher Professional Development Programme (TPD), a new module that will see public school teachers...

18 hours ago

Capital Health

313 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths reported in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21- The Ministry of Health has reported 313 new COVID-19 infections raising the number of cases documented in the country since...

2 days ago

Kenya

Airtel Customers can now receive money from 129 countries, free of charge

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 21 – Airtel Money has partnered with World Remit to allow Airtel customers to receive money from 129 countries, free of charge....

2 days ago

Kenya

Pfizer says its Covid jab safe for children aged 5-11

Frankfurt (AFP), Sep 21 – Pfizer and BioNTech on Monday said trial results showed their coronavirus vaccine is safe and produces a robust immune...

2 days ago

Kenya

Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate slows to 4.2 pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 21 – Kenya recorded 113 new COVID-19 cases Monday, which public health officials said were detected from a sample size of...

2 days ago

World

Biden to tell UN he does not believe in a ‘new Cold war’: US official

Washington (AFP), Sep 20 – President Joe Biden will push back against the idea that the United States is plunging into a new Cold...

3 days ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta roots for greater private sector participation in post Covid-19 recovery

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 20 —President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on governments to involve the private sector more in their post Covid-19 plans saying the...

3 days ago