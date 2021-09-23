You must be vaccinated to visit the US from November

NAIROBI, Kenya sEP 23 – Anyone visiting the United States of America (USA) from November must have been vaccinated to be granted access.

Kenya’s U.S. Embassy Deputy Consul General Eliot Fertik said there will be very few limited exceptions for US citizens and Green Card holders.

During an interview on Capital FM’s Drive-In show on Thursday morning, Fertik said the US government is in the process of ascertaining which exact vaccination will qualify for one to be granted access.

“If you plan to enter the U.S you will need to be vaccinated by November. Some of the details of these are still being worked out for example which exact vaccination will qualify will be determined by the Center for Disease Control,” he said.

Currently, visitors only require to have a negative Covid-19 test that should be taken not more than 72 hours before gaining entry to the US.

Developing story….