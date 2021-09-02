Yatani, allied northeastern leaders unveil political movement ahead of 2022 polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – A section of leaders from the northeastern region have unveiled a new political outfit to champion the interests of Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASAL) ahead the 2022 general elections.
In a joint press statement read by Garissa Senator Abdul Haji following a meeting convened by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani, the new outfit named UPYA seeks to negotiate for socio-economic investment and development for the region.
Haji said that the UPYA movement will unite leaders keen on seeing the development of the ASAL region which they said had been marginalized for decades.
The leaders said that they support both President Uhuru Kenyatta’s agenda and his handshake partner Raila Odinga.
More to follow…