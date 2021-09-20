Connect with us

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka launched his presidential campaign in Nairobi on August 9, 2021 despite a ban on public gatherings over COVID-19.

Wiper Party calls for applications from 2022 general election aspirants

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20- Wiper Democratic Movement Party has called on aspirants interested in vying for elective positions on the party ticket in next years’ election to submit their application.

The positions to be applied for include Presidential, Gubernatorial, Senatorial, Member of the National Assembly, County Woman Representative and Member of the County Assembly.

In a notice on local daily newspapers, those interested are required to send their applications to wipermovement2013@gmail.com or info@wiper.co.ke

“Hard-copy applications should be delivered to Wiper House, Kufuga Road-off Langata, Karen, Nairobi,” read the notice.

Aspirants must include their full names, National Identity card Number, Telephone Number and the position that one is vying for in their application letter.

So far only Kalonzo Musyoka, the party leader has expressed interest to vie on the party’s presidential ticket.

