Why Ruto is not a huster but a multibillionaire

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 2 – The vast wealth of Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto has been exposed, opening a new controversy with the state which he has always accused of targeting him unfairly.

On Wednesday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i listed major properties and assets owned by the DP, including five helicopter hangers at Wilson Airport, five helicopters, two high-end hotels, over 18,500 acres of real estate properties spread across the country among others.

Also owned by the DP who lately fashions himself as a ‘hustler’ equating himself to the millions of jobless youths is a chicken farm in his Sugoi farm.

Matiangi said there were 257 police officers deployed to guard all the properties while he walks with others. Some are stationed at his two residences in Karen, Sugoi, Elgon View estate in Eldoret, Kosachei among others.

Ruto also owns Weston hotel in Nairobi that is at the centre of ownership dispute with the Kenya Airports Authority, Dolphine hotel, Murumbi farm in Transmara Narok, Agricultural Development (ADC) Laikipia Mutura ranch, Mata farm in Taita Taveta, Koitalel poultry farm.

Also listed is Kitengela Gas.

But Ruto’s Spokesman David Mugonyi has dismissed the report by Matiang’i and accused him of lying to Kenyans about the properties listed and when he said the DP’s official residence in Karen should not be guarded by the GSU.

“Matiangi asserts that he has deployed security officers to these strange unknown properties. The false association with strange and fictitious properties is therefore unnecessary and malicious,” Mugonyi said.

The CS made the revelation when he appeared before a parliamentary committee on security that wanted him to explain why General Service Unit (GSU) officers were withdrawn from Ruto’s homes and replaced by Administration Police officers.

Matiangi told the MPs committee that the GSU officers “were not withdrawn” describing the move as a “security rearrangement.”