Why Ruto is not a huster but a multibillionaire

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 2 – The vast wealth of Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto has been exposed, opening a new controversy with the state which he has always accused of targeting him unfairly.
On Wednesday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i listed major properties and assets owned by the DP, including five helicopter hangers at Wilson Airport, five helicopters, two high-end hotels, over 18,500 acres of real estate properties spread across the country among others.
Also owned by the DP who lately fashions himself as a ‘hustler’ equating himself to the millions of jobless youths is a chicken farm in his Sugoi farm.
Matiangi said there were 257 police officers deployed to guard all the properties while he walks with others. Some are stationed at his two residences in Karen, Sugoi, Elgon View estate in Eldoret, Kosachei among others.
Ruto also owns Weston hotel in Nairobi that is at the centre of ownership dispute with the Kenya Airports Authority, Dolphine hotel, Murumbi farm in Transmara Narok, Agricultural Development (ADC) Laikipia Mutura ranch, Mata farm in Taita Taveta, Koitalel poultry farm.
Also listed is Kitengela Gas.
But Ruto’s Spokesman David Mugonyi has dismissed the report by Matiang’i and accused him of lying to Kenyans about the properties listed and when he said the DP’s official residence in Karen should not be guarded by the GSU.
“Matiangi asserts that he has deployed security officers to these strange unknown properties. The false association with strange and fictitious properties is therefore unnecessary and malicious,” Mugonyi said.
The CS made the revelation when he appeared before a parliamentary committee on security that wanted him to explain why General Service Unit (GSU) officers were withdrawn from Ruto’s homes and replaced by Administration Police officers.
Matiangi told the MPs committee that the GSU officers “were not withdrawn” describing the move as a “security rearrangement.”
He said Ruto retained his close protection unit which comprise Presidential Escort Unit with a total of 74 officers.
Mugonyi also accused Matiang’i of lying about Ruto’s security.
“When the DP assumed the office in 2013, the National Security Council had already established a security model for the Presidency and constitutional offices. Any change to the arrangement would have been discussed and formally approved at the appropriate level,” Mugonyi said.
Ruto and leaders loyal to him from the Tanga Tanga and Hustler Nation wing had accused the government of compromising the DP’s security.
“The Ministry categorically refutes the allegations and regards them as irresponsible and misleading,” the CS submitted before the National Assembly departmental committee on National Administration and Security.
He said the second layer of security comprising of GSU was changed to Administration Police after consultations among national security agencies.
Matiangi said a total of 257 officers guard installations of interest to the Deputy President including a hanger at Wilson airport and his farms.
He said Ruto’s security detail which has three layers, the first layer compromises of 74 Presidential Escort Unit (PEU) officers, 5 General Service Unit (GSU) officers and 6 Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officers.
The second layer has 121 Administration Police officers spread across the country and supported by mobile patrols by local police stations.
The third layer has 51 officers who have been posted in various Ruto’s properties.
Properties listed include Weston Hotel which has four officers, Dolphine Hotel in Mombasa which has six officers, Koitalel Poultry Farm in Eldoret which has four officers among others.
Matiangi said Ruto was by far more protected in comparison to previous Vice Presidents from the time of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga who he revealed only had 30 officers.
“We always comply when the office of the Deputy President asks for more officers because we cannot risk anything and later be subjected to the fury of Kenyans when something happens,” he said.