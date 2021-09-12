Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
US President Joe Biden (R), with former President Barack Obama (L), speaks with former First Lady Michelle Obama as they attend the ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, on September 11, 2021

9/11

Why did Trump skip 9/11 memory event?

Published

WASHINGTON, USA Sep 12 – Former US President Donald Trump was absent at official 9/11 memorial ceremonies in New York City and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton all attended a somber ceremony Saturday morning at the National September 11 Memorial where the World Trade Center towers fell two decades ago.

Biden traveled next to the Flight 93 memorial in Shanksville to attend a wreath-laying ceremony. Earlier, former President George W. Bush and Vice President Kamala Harris both spoke at the memorial.

Trump, instead of appearing at the ceremonies, traveled several blocks from his Trump Tower building in Manhattan to the 17th police precinct and the neighboring fire station in NYC.

A guard of honor salutes during a commemoration ceremony of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York, the United States, on Sept 11, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]

During an unannounced stop at a Shanksville fire department, Biden praised Bush for encouraging American unity in his speech. He also defended his administration’s handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan in brief remarks to the press pool.

Biden’s last stop in the day was the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial, where he attended a wreath-laying ceremony along with first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Biden did not deliver formal remarks on Saturday but released a video statement on Friday recognizing the lives lost in the deadliest attack in US history and calling for national unity.

Relatives read victims’ names during a commemoration ceremony of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York, the United States, on Sept 11, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]

Nineteen terrorists hijacked four fuel-loaded US commercial airplanes bound for west coast destinations on Sept. 11, 2001. A total of 2,977 people were killed in the attacks.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Calls for unity as divided US marks 20th anniversary of 9/11

New York (AFP), Sep 11 – America marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 Saturday with pleas for unity at solemn ceremonies given added resonance...

12 hours ago

World

‘America was very far away’: How Afghans remember 9/11

Kabul (AFP), Sep 10 – When hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Centre in the United States, Afghans were still reeling from their...

2 days ago

Saudi Arabia

Two decades after 9/11, Saudi Arabia seeks softer image

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sep 9 – Two decades after Saudi Arabian militants masterminded and carried out the September 11 attacks, the desert kingdom is...

3 days ago