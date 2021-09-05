Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Health PS Susan Mochache with other officials when they received 800,460 doses of Moderna vaccines from the US government on August 23, 2021.

Corona Virus

Where to get J&J, Moderna and all COVID-19 vaccines in Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 –Kenya is set to start administering the J&J and Moderna vaccines from Tuesday as the Ministry of Health intensifies vaccination efforts countrywide.

Kenya acquired the two vaccines last week, in addition to the AstraZenecca it has been administering.

Health ministry officials said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses which were shipped in on Friday will be distributed to the Kenyatta National Hospital and Mbagathi hospital on Monday.

The Ministry’s Strategic Director Andrew Mulwa however, said that the administration of the doses is set to begin on Tuesday.

He said that the two institutions will only get a few J&J doses with the rest going to other parts of the country in rural Kenya.

Here is the list of the vaccination centres updated by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) last week.

Find the list here.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Corona Virus

Ethiopian Airlines leading African carriers by airlifting over 50 mln COVID-19 doses

ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 5 — Ethiopian Airlines, national carrier of the East African country, announced on Saturday that it has transported over 50 million...

16 mins ago

County News

Mudavadi calls out leaders claiming use of Huduma cards in 2022 elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi has called out a section of politicians claiming that Huduma Namba...

41 mins ago

World

U.S. poorer, more militarized, more polarized 20 years after 9/11 attacks, say scholars

CHICAGO, Sept 5  — “Twenty years after the September 11 attacks, America is poorer, more militarized and more polarized,” said Juan Cole, a professor...

2 hours ago

Kenya

More than 29,000 acres of land secured for wildlife in Amboseli

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 5 – The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) has secured 29,035 acres of land as habitat for wildlife in Amboseli,...

2 hours ago

World

Former US cardinal pleads not guilty to sexually assaulting teenage boy

New York (AFP), Sep 5 – Former US cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the most senior Roman Catholic official in America to face criminal charges in...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

21 COVID-linked deaths reported, positivity rate at 10.3pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 4 – The Ministry of Health on Saturday reported 21 virus-linked deaths, all of them picked from audit records in May,...

19 hours ago

World

Panjshir resistance holds as Taliban yet to name government

Kabul (AFP), Sep 4 – Fresh fighting was reported Saturday between the Taliban and resistance forces in Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley, as the hardline Islamists...

19 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya receives 141,600 Johnson and Johnson single-shot vaccines

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 4 – The first consignment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, comprising of 141,600 doses was delivered in Kenya on Friday...

1 day ago