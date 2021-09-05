Where to get J&J, Moderna and all COVID-19 vaccines in Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 –Kenya is set to start administering the J&J and Moderna vaccines from Tuesday as the Ministry of Health intensifies vaccination efforts countrywide.

Kenya acquired the two vaccines last week, in addition to the AstraZenecca it has been administering.

Health ministry officials said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses which were shipped in on Friday will be distributed to the Kenyatta National Hospital and Mbagathi hospital on Monday.

The Ministry’s Strategic Director Andrew Mulwa however, said that the administration of the doses is set to begin on Tuesday.

He said that the two institutions will only get a few J&J doses with the rest going to other parts of the country in rural Kenya.

Here is the list of the vaccination centres updated by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) last week.

