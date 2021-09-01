When we put our minds and hearts together, a lot can happen

0 SHARES Share Tweet

On 22nd July this year, I attended the handover ceremony of tractors and an ambulance donated by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to the County Government of Mandera. This was during an event which the Executive Director of IGAD His Excellency Dr Workneh Gebeyehu graced together with officials from FAO.

This gesture by IGAD was both unique and relevant. Unique because the venue of the event is a triangle meeting point for three countries, Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia, and shares a common riverine. It is relevant because our countries are at the juncture of heightening cross border trade and promoting integration. It is also a manifestation of taking IGAD to the grassroots. The regional body made similar understandings across member start as including Ethiopia.

Thus, the trickle-down benefits of the donation will go far beyond Mandera to benefit all borderland communities. I have witnessed beneficiaries from Somalia and Ethiopia in Mandera referral hospital. Ultimately, it will create opportunities for the youth and foster integration among Communities across the river Janali.

Indeed, the event was a demonstration that when we put our hearts and minds together, we can positively impact the livelihoods of millions borderlands communities.

While there are various border points to explore the impact of integration; the Mandera (Kenya), Beled Hawo (Somalia) and Suftu (Ethiopia) triangle is a classic case to assess how cross border trade can enhance integration.

The year 2020 was practically difficult for most people, for borderland communities, especially women who comprise the majority of informal cross border traders, the pandemic and ensuing stringent lockdown measures imposed by most governments impacted them even more.

In the process, it threatened to derail lifelong survival mechanisms which are predominantly a heritage of borderland communities; and erase economic gains made by Governments towards development of borderlands.

The age-long tradition of interdependence existent among these border communities exudes characteristics of a true borderless region, with potential for growth and development. Here, it is common for people from Ethiopia and Kenya to seek medical care across each other’s border in Mandera and Hawassa; on any ordinary school day, pupils will cross the border to attend to schools where they are enrolled.

In a region with a high degree of informality-where between 70 to 80 percent of informal traders in are women and the youth, the ripple effects of infrastructural support are huge. The development of county cross border points, like building the bridge in River Janai will facilitate gains made towards promoting integration. The building of bridge on the river Janail (we call it Genale in Ethiopia) significantly transform the triangle. While making his address, Governor Roba requested for a bridge and a customs border over River Daua to foster formal trade and allow Kenya and Ethiopia collect duties and taxes from the goods traded.

Cross border trade serves as the backbone of livelihood of for the people in the three countries. Our common support to these communities will enhance trade and set their financial trajectory on a cruise mode towards prosperity.

On his part, Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu observed that ‘sustained support to cross border trade can accelerate the evolution of our states and societies from being passive participants who are simply beneficiaries of development and transforms them into active contributors defining their shared agenda going forward’.

So far, most development put in place, while necessary to enhance development, come at a great cost to women traders and their families who rely on cross county trade as their sole source of income. Therefore, supporting development and assuring those living in this region that all efforts are being taken to ensure they flourish is paramount.

To forge ahead and ensure development among riverine communities in River Janali (which Literally translates to heaven), calls for a need to sustainably support their trading capacity and foster infrastructural base.

As the Dr Workneh said, ‘Borderlands are the theatre in which the future of our region will be decided.

MELES ALEM, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and Permanent Representative UNDP and UN-HABITAT to the Republic of Kenya.