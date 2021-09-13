We will beat you up! Matiang’i warns politicians fanning violence in Laikipia | Capital News

Popular
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya Sep14-Chief Justice Martha Koome has urged lawyers to always adhere to proper ethical conduct, particularly when having financial dealings with their clients....
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13-Armed police officers were deployed to classrooms as schools reopened in the troubled Laikipia on Monday. Police officers were seen escorting...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13- Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that over 21 Counties are set to experience heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours....
World
Khartoum (AFP), Sep 13 – More than two years after Sudan’s power-sharing deal was inked, analysts say the role of civilian leaders is receding...
World
Rio de Janeiro (AFP), Sep 13 – Several hundred Brazilians protested against President Jair Bolsonaro and demanded his impeachment in Sunday demonstrations called by...
Kenya
NAROBI, Kenya, Sept 12 – Global leaders have underlined the need for all countries to step up climate adaptation initiatives while mitigating carbon emissions...
World
Rouen (France) (AFP), Sep 12 – Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo on Sunday launched her bid for the French presidency, stressing green and social issues,...
World
Budapest (AFP), Sep 12 – Pope Francis met Hungary’s anti-migration Prime Minister Viktor Orban on a whistlestop trip to the country on Sunday in...