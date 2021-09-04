‘We are conscious adults, leave us alone’: Juliani, ex-Machakos First Lady tell off hangers-on

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 4 – Musician Julius Owino popularly known as his stage name Juliani and former Machakos First Lady Lilian Nganga have come out to defend their relationship days after the artiste reported threats over his life.

Reports about a romantic affair between the two emerged recently after Lilian and Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua announced an end to their relationship in a joint statement.

Having had enough of online trolls, the two love birds on Friday shared a brief joint statement on their social media accounts, stating that they are “fully conscious adults, who have chosen to be together.”

“Any other narrative is false, outdated and ill intentioned. Let’s respect people’s choices,” they stated alongside a photo of them in both their Instagram accounts.

Juliani recently recorded a statement at the Kilimani Police Station over life-threatening messages he had been receiving from unknown persons.

Activist Boniface Mwangi, a close friend who shared an Occurrence Book reference online, said the musician’s life was in danger after he received threatening text messages from an unknown number.

The unknown texter allegedly asked the musician to refrain from posting photos with the former Machakos First Lady on his social media pages.

“He told him to stop posting pics posed with his friend Lilian Ng’ang’a and if he continues, they will kill him,” Mwangi claimed.

After the incident the Mwangi posted a video of Juliani and Lilian having a good time at an entertainment joint.

“If you threaten Juliani for posting pictures, we shall post videos. We must respect personal choices. Do what you want with your life. Love is a personal choice,” Mwangi captioned the widely circulated video.