Wario handed 6-year jail term, court sets alternate fine at Sh1.2mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario has been handed 6 years in jail with an alternative of Sh1.2 million fine following his conviction in the 2016 Rio Olympics saga.

Wario who was dropped as Kenya’s Ambassador to Austria in May 2019, eight months after he faced abuse of office charges under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act was convicted alongside Team Kenya leader in the 2016 Rio Olympics Stephen Soi.

Soi was handed a 3-year jail term with an alternate of Sh3.6 million as fine.

The varied fines were based on the sum misappropriated under the watch of each accused person.

Under Section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes, a person found to be guilty can pay a fine equal to two times the sum lost.

The former Sports Cabinet Secretary who also faced three other counts which included engaging in a project without prior planning was found guilty of the offences on Wednesday in a decision rendered by Anti-Corruption Magistrate Elizabeth Juma at the Milimani Law Courts in Niarobi.

The magistrate found that the former Sports CS took advantage of his office and had three other persons included in the Kenyan team that was travelling to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for the 2016 Olympics and had allowances paid to them.

The magistrate further noted that Wario did not have the mandate to allow the thre, identified in court as Monica Sairo, Richard Abura and Edan Adow travel to Rio.

“The additional names were included after they closed the accreditation. Clearly this was an indicator that the three were not part of the Team Kenya,” the court ruled.

At least Sh88.6 million was reported to have been embezzled following an investigation in November 2016.

All the other accused persons, including former Sports Principal Secretary Richard Ekai and ex-Director of Administration at the sports ministry Haron Komen, were acquitted of the charges leveled against them with the court citing insufficient evidence.