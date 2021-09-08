Wajir: Kenya’s county with 2 Governors!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 8 – Wajir County has two Governors, literally.

This is after Mohamed Abdi Mohamud who was ousted in May stormed his former office on Tuesday armed with a court order for his return and declared himself Governor.

He said his former deputy Ahmed Mukhtar who was sworn in as governor when he was impeached should assume his initial position “because things have changed now, I have a court order allowing me back.”

This latest development has thrown the county into a political and governance crisis as both men insist they are Governors.

When Mohamud stormed his former office, he was accompanied by Wajir East Member of Parliament Rashid Kassim and they both addressed locals.

In a show of force, the former ambassador to Saudi Arabia accessed the county buildings escorted by armed security officers and held a press conference announcing his return inside the governor’s office. Abdi was riding in a vehicle with the official governor’s plates. Muktar was said to have been out of the county at the time on official duties.

“I am happy today to be accompanied by Kassim and other leaders from Wajir who are here to witness my return to the office by law, not by force. I would like to tell the people of Wajir to forget about what happened and focus on the problems of our people such as the ongoing drought,” said Abdi.

In his address, Abdi called on the residents and other leaders to desist from petty politics and allow him perform his duties as the elected Governor.

His controversial move comes at a time when the county is preparing to swear in a new Deputy Governor Hashim Musa Yusuf who was recently nominated by Muktar.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In response to the county “takeover”, Muktar said that the move by the governor was illegal adding that he had reported the matter to the authorities.

“The former Governor of Wajir County, Mohamed Abdi Mohamud today broke into my office. The penal code on vandalism is very clear on such matters. As I officially lodge a complaint to the National Police Service on this act, vandalism on a government office is illegal and amounts to treasonous charges,” said Muktar in a statement.

Muktar added that the ex-governor breached the laid-out security procedures of accessing a government premises when he stormed the office.

“My county security team will assess the damages and what is missing from the premises, so that we file the same with the relevant authorities with immediate effect. My government will not tolerate acts of indecency, illegal take over and irresponsible assembling that compromises the security of our County Headquarters,” he added.

On Wednesday, security officers blocked the road to Wajir County offices, allowing only employees to access the building. Reports indicate that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations DCI have summoned some people for questioning following the move by Abdi.

Wajir East legislator who also spoke stated that the return of Abdi is good news.

“Today we have witnessed the return of Mohamed Abdi Mohamud as the duly elected Governor of Wajir County. The courts have made a decision and have confirmed through the orders we have been served so that Mohamud can continue to serve as the governor of Wajir until the matter is resolved in the High Court,” he said.

Kassim called on the current leadership to comply with court orders.

Wajir County has been embroiled in leadership wrangles in the last three months after a special committee of the Senate recommended the removal of the former ambassador over abuse of office and other charges in May.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The senate committee chaired by Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni found the former governor guilty of gross violation of the Constitution, County Governments Act, Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act and the Public Finance Management Act.

However, Abdi who was dissatisfied with the senate verdict moved to court to challenge his ouster. The court granted stay orders which directed that he remains the governor until the case is heard and determined. However, his deputy Ali Ahmed Muktar was sworn in as the county’s third governor in a move that was viewed as politically motivated. Abdi has blamed unknown parties for his latest woes.

The former governor has maintained that he is still the governor despite his removal from office. In defiance, Abdi also attended the Council of Governors meeting a few days after his impeachment. The meeting was also attended by Muktar.

During the meeting, The Council of Governors Chairperson Martin Wambora stated that the governor’s ouster was a political witch hunt terming the process illegal.

In his defense, the Council claimed that the Senate disobeyed court orders preventing the County Assembly and Senate from discussing the impeachment motion.