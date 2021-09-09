Waiguru on EACC summons: It’s all politics and intimidation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – Kirinyanga Governor Anne Waiguru has said she is being intimidated politically after hinting at possible changes to her political stand.

Waiguru was quoted recently saying that Mt Kenya has not endorsed ODM leader Raila Odinga, and that wrangles in the ruling Jubilee party had forced her to embark on consultations with Kirinyaga residents on the political camp she will join ahead of the 2022 polls.

“This is all political, it is just intimidation after my recent statements,” she said, after recording a statement at the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) even as she vowed to continue consulting.

“I am still consulting. I am speaking to the people of Kirinyaga and Mount Kenya,” she said of the talks about her next political vehicle.

Waiguru was questioned over suspect pending bills totalling Sh52.8 million in her county.

Her grilling came days after she claimed witch hunt by the State agency over her anticipated change of political position on the 2022 State House race.

She was summoned to the EACC offices in Nairobi where she spent more than three hours recording a statement with detectives before she emerged to speak to reporters who had been camping outside Integrity Centre.

“Recently I said I am introspecting on the political way forward and immediately I get EACC summons,” she tweeted on Saturday. “Is it just a coincidence, witch hunt or the usual attempt to shape narratives for 2022 politics?” she posed.

Waiguru was flanked by Lugari MP Ayub Savula who said the Musalia Mudavadi-led party was courting her.

“Yes we are courting her to join our party because there are problems in her party,” he said.

Waiguru said the amount in question was to sort a pending bill under her predecessor in 2010 that was to cater for allocation and subdivision of land meant for a settlement scheme, adding that the amount was yet to be paid.

The county chief who had closely associated with forums to mobilize support for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s State House ambitions recently denied backing the ODM leader.

Speaking after a two-day retreat in Laikipia county on August 21, Waiguru said engagements with other national leaders were only consultative and had settled on none.

“There has been speculation that we are leaning towards Raila Odinga, that is not true. In fact, what we are doing is consultations so whoever we think will articulate our issues is the one we will back,” Waiguru said.

Her remarks in the company of her Kiambu counterpart James Nyoro, Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege, Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni and former Nairobi County Speaker Beatrice Erachi came a day after the Court of Appeal upheld the nullification of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitution amendment process which she’d vouched for.

Following the appeal court decision, Waiguru put out a tweet suggesting a change in her political stance.

“Kenya will go on. BBI intended well but we must respect the constitutional authority of the courts and find other legitimate means to achieve Kenya’s unity and prosperity. And for some of us, it’s time for serious introspection on the political way forward,” she tweeted.

During a recent interview, Waiguru also said that it would be impossible to retain her seat on a Jubilee Party ticket and that she was open to other options, sparking speculations that she might defect to Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance party.