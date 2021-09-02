Wabukala lauds outgoing EACC commissioners for steering the agency to stability

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Wednesday lauded two of its former commissioners for the role they played while serving in the commission.

This came hours after President Uhuru Kenyatta accepted the resignation of Dabar Abdi and Rose Macharia as the commissioners of the corruption watchdog on Wednesday.

In a statement, EACC Chairperson Eliud Wabukala stated that the efforts made by the outgoing commissioners had improved the “stability and performance of the commission”.

“On behalf of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, we wish to express our sincere gratitude to the two members for their immense contribution in strategic direction, policy formulation and oversight in the management of the affairs of the commission” read the statement in part.

The two were among five commissioners that were appointed by the President Kenyatta for a term of six years in 2015.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Act provides that the chairperson and members of the commission shall be appointed for a single term of six years, and are not eligible for reappointment.