Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Authorities have said the end is in sight for the coronavirus lockdown in Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city

World

Virus lockdown end in sight for Australia’s second-largest city

Published

Authorities have said the end is in sight for the coronavirus lockdown in Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city © AFP/File / William WEST

Melbourne (AFP), Sep 19 – Australia’s second-largest city will exit its coronavirus lockdown in late October if vaccine targets are met under an official roadmap released Sunday.

About five million people in Melbourne have been under stay-at-home orders since August 5, the sixth lockdown they have endured so far during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Officials in Victoria state, which includes Melbourne, announced those orders would be lifted when 70 percent of over-16s are fully vaccinated. They projected that target would be reached around October 26.

“Lockdown will end. The (limited) reasons to leave your home and the curfew will no longer be in place,” Victoria premier Dan Andrews said, adding that a raft of restrictions would still be enforced.

Restaurants and pubs will be allowed to reopen but only with a maximum of 50 fully vaccinated people seated outdoors, while a ban on visitors to homes will remain in place.

But once the vaccination rate lifts to 80 percent — projected by roughly November 5 — fully vaccinated Melbourne residents will enjoy a greater range of freedoms, including no masks outdoors, up to 10 visitors to homes, and the option to work from offices.

Andrews said the health system was likely to come under “intense pressure” as a result of the changes, but the staggered reopening would help Melbourne to “normalise” its virus response.

“We cannot perennially or permanently suppress this virus. Lockdowns have been about buying time to get to 70 and 80 percent vaccination,” he said.

“We are fast approaching those milestones and at that point we have got to open the place up, because remaining closed forever has its own cost in every sense of that word.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The announcement came a day after several police officers were wounded and more than 200 protesters were arrested at a violent anti-lockdown demonstration in Melbourne.

Officers used pepper spray on the crowd, who defied stay-at-home orders to march through an inner-city suburb in opposition to pandemic restrictions.

Melbourne spent almost four months in lockdown last year, and has been recording hundreds of new cases each day despite enforcing strict lockdown rules.

After pursuing a “zero Covid” strategy for much of the pandemic, Australia has struggled to contain the more infectious Delta variant and state leaders are increasingly moving to ease restrictions once higher vaccination coverage is reached.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Australia rejects French accusations of lying over subs deal

Sydney (AFP), Sep 18 – Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday rejected France’s accusations Canberra lied about plans to cancel a contract to...

41 mins ago

Capital Health

Pfizer vaccines deployed straight away to 9 regional centers for storage

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – Pfizer vaccines donated by the US on Friday were deployed straight away to 9 regional centers due to stringent...

1 day ago

Capital Health

Kenya receives first consignment of Pfizer vaccine totaling 795,000 doses

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17 –Kenya has received the first consignment of Pfizer vaccines from the US in a campaign to accelerate the vaccination of...

2 days ago

EXTREME POVERTY

31mn more people pushed into extreme poverty in 2020: Gates Foundation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 15 –  Disparities caused by COVID-19 remain stark, and those who have been hardest hit by the pandemic will be the...

4 days ago

Kenya

Kenya records 451 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14- Kenya recorded 451 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday, raising the caseload in the country to 244,380. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe...

5 days ago

World

China races to squash new Covid-19 cluster among schoolchildren

Beijing (AFP), Sep 14 – Southern Chinese cities closed schools and ordered testing for millions on Tuesday in a race to curb a new...

5 days ago

Kenya

Kenya records 17 new COVID-19 death as vaccination intensified

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 13 – The Ministry of health reported 17 new COVID-19 deaths Monday but all of them were from late filings discovered...

6 days ago

Corona Virus

Health Ministry surpasses vaccination target for teachers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 13 – The Ministry of Health says it has surpassed its target to vaccinate 330,000 public school teachers in the country....

6 days ago