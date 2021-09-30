Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The Kenyan passport.

Kenya

Use brokers to get a passport at your own risk, Immigration Dept warns Kenyans

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 30 –The Directorate of Immigration Services has cautioned Kenyans against using brokers in an attempt to skip the e- citizen appointment system while applying for passports.

Immigrations Director-General Alexander Muteshi said anyone who opts to go through brokers will not receive their documents approved.

“The public is strongly advised to avoid engaging brokers who use unorthodox means to attempt to by-pass the e-citizen appointment system. We have in place measures to detect these attempts and no service will be rendered to such cases,” he said in a statement.

Most passport applicants have always complained that they are forced to pay bribes to the long appointment dates available on the e-citizen platform.

The Immigration boss stated that the department has put in place a Special Desk at Nyayo House to address urgent and emergency passport application cases.

“Passport applicants may present their requests for rescheduling appointments for biometrics as well as fast tracking issuance of passports at the special desk, provided that they attach the documentary evidence,” he added.

Muteshi has assured that passport services will be accessed by appointment only booked on the e-citizen portal during the application process.

Passport application in Kenya takes at least two weeks or morefor an applicant to get their get their first passport once they have physically submitted application forms at the Immigration offices.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However, unscrupulous Kenyans have also taken advantage of the current Coronavirus pandemic to fleece Kenyans of their hard earned cash with a promise of quick passport processing.

In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

FUEL PRICES

Why Kenyans may continue paying for high fuel costs

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 30 – There is no end in sight for high fuel costs in Kenya after it emerged Thursday that the Petroleum...

12 mins ago

crime

Man kills his girlfriend in Kapenguria and casually walks to the police station to report

KAPENGURIA, Kenya Sep 30 – A man killed his girlfriend in Kapenguria and casually walked to the nearest police station to report and hand...

3 hours ago

Corona Virus

Kenya sustains low COVID-19 positivity rate as 260 cases recorded

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30- Kenya recorded 260 new COVID-19 infections Thursday that were detected from a sample size of 6,226. The Health Ministry said...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Businessman Mukuria Ngamau handed 27 years or Sh720mn fine over Youth Fund fraud

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30-Businessman Mukuria Ngamau was on Thursday handed a 27-year jail term of an alternative fine of Sh 720 million, after the...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya set to preside over UN Security Council for the month of October

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 30 – Kenya will preside over the affairs of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in the month of October 201...

5 hours ago

World

How UK policeman raped and murdered woman on fake coronavirus arrest

London (AFP), Sep 29 – A serving British police officer kidnapped a woman as she walked home, falsely arresting her on the pretence of...

23 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya’s covid-19 positivity rate settles at 6.4 percent as 400 cases recorded

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29- Kenya recorded 404 new COVID-19 positive cases Wednesday raising the total caseload to 249,174. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said...

24 hours ago

Kenya

Surge in transits from Pakistan to Saudi worries Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 29 – A surge in transits from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia has triggered a crackdown 0n foreigners staying illegally in Kenya....

1 day ago