Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Mark Milley questioned whether the Taliban -- who are yet to declare a government -- would be able to consolidate power

World

US warns of looming Afghan civil war after Taliban take-over

Published

Washington (AFP), Sep 5 – Afghanistan will “likely” erupt in civil war, the top US general told US media Saturday, warning that those conditions could see a resurgence of terrorist groups in the country.

As American forces began their withdrawal, the Taliban took over Afghanistan in a lightning campaign, with only the northern province Panjshir holding out against the hardline Islamists.

“My military estimate… is that the conditions are likely to develop of a civil war,” General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told Fox News.

Mark Milley questioned whether the Taliban — who are yet to declare a government — would be able to consolidate power © AFP / SAUL LOEB

He questioned whether the Taliban — who are yet to declare a government — would be able to consolidate power and establish effective governance.

“I think there’s at least a very good probability of a broader civil war and that will then in turn lead to conditions that could, in fact, lead to a reconstitution of Al-Qaeda or a growth of ISIS or other… terrorist groups,” Milley said.

Emphasizing that he could not predict what would happen next in Afghanistan, he nonetheless gave a bleak assessment.

“The conditions are very likely,” Milley told Fox News, “that you could see a resurgence of terrorism coming out of that general region within 12, 24, 36 months.”

The United States invaded Afghanistan and toppled the first Taliban regime in 2001 in the wake of the 9/11 attacks by Al-Qaeda, which had sanctuary in the country.

Western governments fear Afghanistan could again become a haven for extremists bent on attacking them.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The United States has said it will maintain an “over-the-horizon” capability to strike against any threats to its security in Afghanistan.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Corona Virus

Where to get J&J, Moderna and all COVID-19 vaccines in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 –Kenya is set to start administering the J&J and Moderna vaccines from Tuesday as the Ministry of Health intensifies vaccination...

47 mins ago

World

U.S. poorer, more militarized, more polarized 20 years after 9/11 attacks, say scholars

CHICAGO, Sept 5  — “Twenty years after the September 11 attacks, America is poorer, more militarized and more polarized,” said Juan Cole, a professor...

3 hours ago

World

Former US cardinal pleads not guilty to sexually assaulting teenage boy

New York (AFP), Sep 5 – Former US cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the most senior Roman Catholic official in America to face criminal charges in...

4 hours ago

World

Panjshir resistance holds as Taliban yet to name government

Kabul (AFP), Sep 4 – Fresh fighting was reported Saturday between the Taliban and resistance forces in Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley, as the hardline Islamists...

20 hours ago

World

Taliban show off US plunder as first flight lands in Kabul since pullout

Kabul (AFP), Sep 1 – The Taliban on Wednesday paraded some of the military hardware they captured during their takeover of Afghanistan, as a...

4 days ago