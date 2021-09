NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 29 – President Kenyatta reshuffled his Cabinet Wednesday, sending Eugene Wamalwa to the Defence Ministry where he will replace Monica Juma.

Juma was taken to the Energy Ministry to take over from Charles Keter who is the new Devolution Cabinet Secretary, a post previously held by Wamalwa.

The changes were announced by State House Spokeswoman Kanze Dena.

Developing story….