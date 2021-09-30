Connect with us

Uhuru and Raila are enjoying a close political relationship following their March 2018 handshake. /PSCU-FILE.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Uhuru, Raila say current infrastructure boom a result of the handshake

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 30 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Leader Raila Odinga on Wednesday said the on-going development of infrastructure projects in various parts of the country are as a result of their political cooperation pact in March 2018.

Speaking after he commissioned two Level-Three hospitals in Kibera informal settlements, President Kenyatta once again affirmed that the agreement struck a conciliatory nature between the political competitors and ended the longstanding acrimony, and committed them and their supporters to working together for the betterment of the nation.

“I want to tell those who have been criticizing me on my decision to go out and seek a working political relationship with Baba, that we can surmount any challenge if we face it as a united nation.”

“I want them to observe and see the benefits of peace and unity,” he told a roadside rally which he addressed jointly with Odinga.

The President called for unity of purpose among Kenyans noting that since his ‘handshake’ with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, the country had continued to enjoy tranquility that has enabled accelerated roll out of development projects across the nation.

The Head of State said the new Kibra and Undugu Highrise health facilities would help de-congest Mbagathi and Kenyatta National hospitals.

On his part, Odinga who has served as Langata MP (from which Kibra was hived off following a boundary demarcation conducted in 2011/12) for 16 years, equally acknowledged that the ‘Handshake’ is working and bearing fruits despite the noise.

“The English have a saying that; action speaks louder than words. We know there are those who have been speaking against our unity but I want to remind you of the African proverb that says, a cow doesn’t stop drinking water from the well because of a croaking frog next to its nostrils,” the former Prime Minister.

