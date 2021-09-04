Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Lawmakers Rigathi Gachagua (left) and Cicily Mbarire (right)/CFM

County News

UDA-allied MPs in Mt Kenya resolve to back Ruto’s single party vision

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Sep 4 – Lawmakers allied to Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) within the Mt Kenya region have vowed to back his unity bid under a single party.

The caucus which met on Saturday dismissed regional outfits formed by a section of leaders in the region saying they seek to promote sectarian interests.

“We as leaders from this region want to say that after through deliberations, we have come to the conclusion that a single party with national outlook is the best for this nation,” nominated MP Cecily Mbarire who read the resolutions said.

The leaders opined that a single party where all Kenyans are involved will ensure a progressive economic blueprint is well articulated for the prosperity of the nation.

“We as leaders are opposed to ethnic political parties that will divide the nation. It will be prudent if we come together under one umbrella as a nation,” said Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua.

The leaders cited UDA as the best suited party for the region due to its national outlook.

They however complained of weaponization of government agencies including the Kenya Revenue Authority and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to settle political scores.

Speaking in a separate forum however, Nyeri Senator Ephraim Maina urged Mt Kenya leaders to sit down and deliberate on the region’s political future.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“As a respected politician in this region, I want to urge our leaders to come together and talk on the future rather than joining alliances,” said Maina.

He urged leaders to put aside their differences and chat a path with the region’s interest at heart.

Mt Kenya region is deeply divided with two rival groups emerging following the fallout of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, Ruto.

Kenyatta has been seeking to whittle down Ruto’s influence in the region while appearing to work towards uniting his former political rivals including ODM leaders Raila Odinga and Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka to take on Ruto in the August 9, 2022 presidential election.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

DP’s residence not a State lodge, doesn’t qualify for GSU: Matiangi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi on Wednesday said the official residence of the Deputy President in Karen would have...

3 days ago

Kenya

Ruto’s inner security layer intact, we only reviewed the outer layer: Matiangi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has denied reports that the recent withdrawal of GSU guards from the State residence...

3 days ago

Kenya

Makerere University to unveil William Ruto leadership institute

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 21 – Deputy President William Ruto is expected to lay a foundation stone for the William Ruto Institute of African and...

December 21, 2019

Kenya

Ruto reaffirms commitment to peace, unity regardless 2022 election outcome

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 20 – Deputy President William Ruto has vowed to rally behind President Uhuru Kenyatta’s quest for national unity regardless of the...

December 20, 2019

County News

Jamhuri Day celebrations get underway at Nyayo Sports Complex

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 – The 56th national Jamhuri Day celebrations are underway at the Nyayo National Stadium. President Uhuru Kentatta arrived at the...

December 12, 2019

Kenya

Kenyatta to lead 56th Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo Sports Complex

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 – President Uhuru Kentatta will Thursday lead national celebrations to commemorate fifty-six years since Kenya became a republic. Kenya was...

December 12, 2019