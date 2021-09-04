UDA-allied MPs in Mt Kenya resolve to back Ruto’s single party vision

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NYERI, Kenya, Sep 4 – Lawmakers allied to Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) within the Mt Kenya region have vowed to back his unity bid under a single party.

The caucus which met on Saturday dismissed regional outfits formed by a section of leaders in the region saying they seek to promote sectarian interests.

“We as leaders from this region want to say that after through deliberations, we have come to the conclusion that a single party with national outlook is the best for this nation,” nominated MP Cecily Mbarire who read the resolutions said.

The leaders opined that a single party where all Kenyans are involved will ensure a progressive economic blueprint is well articulated for the prosperity of the nation.

“We as leaders are opposed to ethnic political parties that will divide the nation. It will be prudent if we come together under one umbrella as a nation,” said Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua.

The leaders cited UDA as the best suited party for the region due to its national outlook.

They however complained of weaponization of government agencies including the Kenya Revenue Authority and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to settle political scores.

Speaking in a separate forum however, Nyeri Senator Ephraim Maina urged Mt Kenya leaders to sit down and deliberate on the region’s political future.

“As a respected politician in this region, I want to urge our leaders to come together and talk on the future rather than joining alliances,” said Maina.

He urged leaders to put aside their differences and chat a path with the region’s interest at heart.

Mt Kenya region is deeply divided with two rival groups emerging following the fallout of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, Ruto.

Kenyatta has been seeking to whittle down Ruto’s influence in the region while appearing to work towards uniting his former political rivals including ODM leaders Raila Odinga and Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka to take on Ruto in the August 9, 2022 presidential election.