Tuju to Ruto: You have crossed the line, tame your allies

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 6 – Jubilee party Secretary General Raphael Tuju has asked Deputy President William Ruto to tame his allies following “attacks on the first family.”

Tuju said Ruto had crossed the line by failing to tame his political allies from attacking the founding President Jomo Kenyatta and the first family in advancing their agenda, including on social media.

“They have no respect, these unwarranted attacks on the first family must stop. The founding president is not around to defend himself,” Tuju told a news conference at the party headquarters on Monday.

He was referring to remarks made by Ruto’s allies following a statement by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi last week when he outlined his wealth when answering questions from MPs in the parliamentary security committee.

Tuju said it was time Ruto told Kenyans where and how he acquired his massive wealth, including five helicopters and thousands of acres of land, hotels and other property listed in Matiang’is statement.

Developing story…