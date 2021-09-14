TSC advertises 1,995 intern slots for primary, secondary school teachers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 14 – The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has advertised 1,995 internship posts including 1,038 for primary school tutors and 957 for secondary school teachers.

The teacher internship programme is a one-year programme meant to equip and sustain competencies of persons entering the teaching service and on successful completion, the teacher interns will be awarded will be awarded with a certificate.

The Commission’s Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia invited qualified candidates to fill the positions by submitting their applications online through the commission’s website www.tsc.go.ke under the careers’ portal or www.teachersonline.go.ke by September 27.

“The programme targets unemployed registered teachers to be assigned to learning institutions where their teaching experience will be enhanced through mentorship, coaching and exposure to practical teaching experience,” she said in an advertisement on Tuesday adding that manual applications and serving teacher interns will not be considered for the positions.

To qualify, applicants must be registered teachers with TSC, hold a P1 Certificate for primary school teachers and have a minimum of a diploma in Education Certificate for Secondary School teachers, have original academic and professional certificates, be ready to be posted to any public educational institution among others.

Successful teachers who will be posted at the primary level will earn a monthly stipend of Sh15,000 and those in secondary will be paid Sh20,000.

“This is not a remunerative engagement and the stipend will be paid subject to statutory deductions where applicable,” Macharia said.

Macharia underscored that the recruitment exercise is free of charge and asked the interested candidates to be weary of fraudsters who will be out to extort money from them.

“Any fraudulent activity in regard to this advert should be reported directly to the nearest Teachers Service Commission Office or to the Commission’s headquarters or report the incident to the nearest police station,” Macharia said.

The Commission in the meantime re-advertised 48 teaching posts in secondary schools on permanent and pensionable terms of service.