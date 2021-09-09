Treasury to release Sh2bn on Friday to support drought mitigation

0 SHARES Share Tweet



NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – The National Treasury will on Friday release Sh2 billion to a contingency fund established under the Ministry of Devolution and ASALs to respond to the emergencies occasioned by prolonged drought in Arid and Semi-arid lands (ASALs).

While issuing a press briefing accompanied by leaders from ASAL counties on Thursday, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani stated that the money had already been budgeted.

The announcement came barely 24 hours after President Uhuru Kenyatta declared the ongoing drought in the northern part of the country a national disaster.

“Money is there, it’s been budgeted for, and we are going to release it by tomorrow to the relevant implementing ministries including devolution,” said Yatani

The government is also expected to mobilize resources which include trucks for carrying water from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), National Youth Service (NYS) and all other government agencies.

Yatani allayed fears that the national food reserve could be facing a shortage thus impeding the efficient distribution of water and relief food to drought-stricken areas amid reports the grain reserve was holding less than 400,000 thousand bags of maize.

“We are not aware of any shortage in the country in as far as food is concerned. Just to assure you that we have consulted, and we believe that there is adequate food in the various stores,” he said.

The National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) had targeted to buy 1 million bags of maize from farmers in February amid a steep decline in strategic food stock in its reserves after 4 million bags were depleted in 2020.

Leaders from drought-stricken counties implored the President to expedite the assent the bill on Equalization Fund which seeks to unlock funds meant for marginalized counties.

The proposed legislation which seeks prescribes a formula for sharing funds to marginalized counties is currently awaiting input by the Senate for input after the National Assembly approved it.

Close to fourteen marginalized counties, a majority of which are facing the brunt of a prolonged dry spell, will benefit from the Equalization Fund.

Leaders from the ASAL areas led by Eldas lawmaker Adan Keynan vowed to set their political differences aside in a bid to mobilize for resources from the government and donors to cushion residents affected by drought.

“Certain provisions of the law will be overlooked like procurement laws. That is essence of a situation being declared an emergency. This makes it easy to mobilize resources from the government and donors and ensure families get assistance within a short period of time,” Keynan stated.

County governments also announced plans aimed at cushioning over 950,000 people from the effects of the severe drought which has ravaged parts ASAL counties especially in northern Kenya.

Council of Governors Chairperson Martin Wambora listed distribution of food and non-food items, servicing of strategic boreholes and mass vaccination of livestock among key interventions the county governments have lined up to respond to the worsening drought situation.

“In an effort to respond to the worsening situation, County government have planned to upscale their drought interventions,” a statement issued by CoG read.

Wambora appealed to development partners and the private sector to support affected counties.

“We take cognizance that concerted effort is required in order to effectively respond to the issue,” The CoG Chairperson appealed.

As of September 7, government estimates indicated about 2 million Kenyans in 10 counties had been serverly impacted by the drought situation.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa who spoke during a tour to Garissa at the time said that the government was focused on enhancing access to water for residents in areas affected by drought.

“This are the people that we are targeting to ensure they have clean water through the water tracking program we have started and ensure that their animals get feeds. Through the Cash transfer programs we will be able to improve livelihoods of those affected,” he said.

The ASALs make up to 89 per cent of the country’s landmass with approximately 38 per cent of the population. The ASAL regions also host 70 per cent of the national livestock herd with an estimated value of Sh70 billion, but the residents now face a bleak future due to the ongoing drought.

Turkana, Garissa, Wajir and Marsabit are among the hardest hit counties.