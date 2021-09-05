Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Tom Odege re-elected unopposed as the Kenya Union of Civil Servants Secretary General on September 5, 2021.

County News

Tom Odege re-elected Kenya Union of Civil Servants Secretary General

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Sept 5 – Tom Odege was on Sunday re-elected unopposed as the Kenya Union of Civil Servants Secretary General.

This is after two candidates who were to challenge him at the ballot were disqualified following a court ruling.

The two candidates failed to remit the Sh3 million election fee but insisted that they must contest.

Some union members moved to court to bar them from contesting.

Other seats including National Chairman, first and second deputies, first and second deputy Secretary General among others are up for grabs.

Elections for the positions were underway at the Tom Mboya Labour College Sunday under heavy security by the police.

Odege said he will prioritise “Negotiations for allowances and salary delays” following his re-election.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Kisumu doctors vow to sustain strike as county administration moves to avert crisis  

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 20 – Doctors serving in public hospitals managed by Kisumu County on Friday vowed to continue with a strike which entered...

December 20, 2019

Kenya

Matatu operators battle police in Kisumu

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 3 – Public transport in Kisumu was paralyzed on Friday as matatu operators engaged police officers in running battles.   The...

August 3, 2012