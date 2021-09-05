Tom Odege re-elected Kenya Union of Civil Servants Secretary General

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Sept 5 – Tom Odege was on Sunday re-elected unopposed as the Kenya Union of Civil Servants Secretary General.

This is after two candidates who were to challenge him at the ballot were disqualified following a court ruling.

The two candidates failed to remit the Sh3 million election fee but insisted that they must contest.

Some union members moved to court to bar them from contesting.

Other seats including National Chairman, first and second deputies, first and second deputy Secretary General among others are up for grabs.

Elections for the positions were underway at the Tom Mboya Labour College Sunday under heavy security by the police.

Odege said he will prioritise “Negotiations for allowances and salary delays” following his re-election.