Tob Cohen’s family wants DPP out for failing to charge key murder suspects

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 27 -The family of late billionaire Tob Cohen have accused the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji of conducting selective Prosecution in the gruesome murder.

The family’s lawyer Danstan Omari told journalists Monday that he had been given instructions to file a petition for the removal of the DPP.

Omari told the journalists at Milimani Law Courts that it has emerged from an affidavit filed by the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti that the DPP had rejected or refused to prosecute key suspects who were involved in the murder.

The lawyer said there was evidence that Cohen was killed by prominent persons who the DCI recommended for prosecution but were not charged.

He pointed out that Cohen had discovered that his 999 shares had been stolen from his company and the matter was reported to the police but no action was taken. Cohen died six days later and his body was found in a septic tank in his compound several days later.

Omari now wants the DPP to appear in court for cross-examination based on the affidavit by the DCI.