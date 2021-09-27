Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Tob Cohen's body was discovered in a septic tank in his compound in Runda, Nairobi.

Kenya

Tob Cohen’s family wants DPP out for failing to charge key murder suspects

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 27 -The family of late billionaire Tob Cohen have accused the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji of conducting selective Prosecution  in the gruesome murder.

The family’s lawyer Danstan Omari told journalists Monday that he had been given instructions to file a petition for the removal of the DPP.

Omari told the journalists at Milimani Law Courts that it has emerged from an affidavit filed by the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti that the DPP had rejected or refused to prosecute key suspects who were involved in the murder.

The lawyer said there was evidence that Cohen was killed by prominent persons who the DCI recommended for prosecution but were not charged.

He pointed out that Cohen had discovered that his 999 shares had been stolen from his company and the matter was reported to the police but no action was taken. Cohen died six days later and his body was found in a septic tank in his compound several days later.

Omari now wants the DPP to appear in court for cross-examination based on the affidavit by the DCI.

In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Woman in a suspected affair with a local chief files rape claim

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – Sleuths from the Directorate and Criminal Investigations (DCI) are investigating an incident involving a woman suspected of lodging a...

2 days ago

County News

2 gangsters gunned down in Embakasi, firearm linked to recent murder recovered

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – Two gangsters have been shot dead and a firearm recovered following a night raid by Nairobi-based detectives drawn from different...

September 18, 2021

crime

Pastor, woman among 4 suspected gangsters arrested in Busia

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17 – Sleuths from the Directorate of the Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested four suspects in connection with the recent rise...

September 17, 2021

FAKE GOLD SYNDICATE

How conmen obtained Sh200mn from Indian investor for Gold and packed stones for him at JKIA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 –They simply never learn! An Indian investor has lost Sh200 million to fake gold dealers who packed stones for him...

September 15, 2021

ANTI-TERROR WAR

DCI’s ATPU officers to receive counter-terrorism training from Spanish Police

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Officers drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ Anti-Terror Police Unit are set to benefit from an intensive counter-terrorism training...

September 15, 2021

GANG RAPE

2 arrested in Lamu for gang-raping a mentally handicapped woman

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are holding two men on charges of gang-raping a mentally handicapped...

September 15, 2021

DEFILEMENT

DCI seeks 40-year-old man who defiled a girl aged 5 in Makueni

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are seeking a 40-year-old man suspected to have defiled a five-year-old...

September 14, 2021

KILIFI TRIPLE MURDER

DCI arrests suspect behind Kilifi triple murder

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 11 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are holding a man believed to have perpetrated the horrific murders...

September 11, 2021